Kristin Cavallari accuses Jay Cutler of 'inappropriate marital conduct' in divorce filings: report

Kristin Cavallari reportedly accused husband Jay Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct" in divorce documents she filed in April.

The 33-year-old "Laguna Beach" star reportedly said that the 36-year-old former NFL player “is guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper,” according to TMZ, which obtained the docs.

The mother of three also dismissed any claims made against her, claiming "any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband.”

Cutler, who filed for the divorce, never mentioned "misconduct" against his ex in his petition.

Cavallari is reportedly asking for primary physical custody of their three kids – sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4 – with Cutler only getting visitation.

“She denies that Husband has always been the available at-home parent and primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children. Wife would show that she has been the primary residential parent …” the docs read, per TMZ.

Cavallari reportedly also wants Cutler to give her child support and pay for their kids' health insurance in addition to getting a life insurance policy where "she is listed as sole beneficiary."

Meanwhile, Cutler wants joints custody. He argues, "Husband has always been the available at-home parent and the primary caretaker of the parties minor children."

The docs also list another discrepancy — Cutler listed their date of separation as April 21 and Cavallari claimed it was April 7, the same day the family returned from their time quarantined in the Bahamas.

The former couple announced the divorce news on Sunday via Instagram. The photo shared by the reality star showed herself and Cutler walking with their arms wrapped around each other.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari wrote. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cavallari attributed the split to the two "growing apart."

She concluded: "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family." The two married in 2013.

Reps for Cutler and Cavallari didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.