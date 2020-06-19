Kristin Cavallari moves into new $5 million Nashville estate amid divorce: report

Kristin Cavallari is moving on with her life and into a new multi-million home.

The TV personality, 33, has settled into a $5 million estate in Nashville, Tenn. amid her divorce from former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

According to People magazine, the home has a large main "farmhouse" and second guest house on the property. "Right now, Kristin and Jay are 'bird-nesting' in terms of custody, where the kids stay put in one home and the parents rotate in and out," an insider revealed.

"This new main property would be perfect as a 'nest' for the kids and when it's Jay's turn to be with [them] in the main house, Kristin would happily be able to stay in the second house, which has plenty of privacy from the main house," the insider described.

The source added, "She'd love it if it could work out that way, though it remains to be seen if Jay will agree to that."

Cavallari and Cutler share sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. In April, the couple announced they were divorcing after 10 years together.

In May, the E! red carpet style host announced the end of her family's reality television show "Very Cavallari."

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari,’" the Uncommon James mogul wrote in the post's caption.

She continued: "I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible."

"To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys," the reality star concluded.

During the same month, Cavallari and Cutler reached a custody agreement after some reported contention.

A source told E! News at the time, "They are now agreeing that Jay will allow Kristin to purchase the home she has been looking at since November of last year when they started having serious issues, which prompted her to start looking in the first place."

The source added: “In exchange for that, they are agreeing to split the time with their children, one week on and one week off. They are having the kids stay in the home and Kristin will stay a week, then Jay will stay a week."