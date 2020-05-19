Kristin Cavallari ending reality television show 'Very Cavallari' amid Jay Cutler divorce

Kristin Cavallari's reality show "Very Cavallari" is coming to an end.

The star announced on Instagram on Tuesday that after three seasons, she is saying goodbye to her E! Entertainment network show.

The picture attached to the photo featured Cavallari, 33, on a television set, sitting in front of a green screen with an iced coffee in hand.

"As I start this new chapter in my life, I have decided not to continue with ‘Very Cavallari,’" the Uncommon James mogul wrote in the post's caption.

She continued: "I’ve absolutely loved my time filming and am so grateful to E! Entertainment for making this journey possible."

"To the fans: I can’t thank you enough for all your support and for keeping up with me all of these years. I love you guys," the reality star concluded.

"Very Cavallari" debuted in 2018 and followed its namesake in her business exploits after gaining recognition for appearing in "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County" and "The Hills."

The news comes just weeks after Cavallari and her husband, former football pro Jay Cutler, announced their divorce.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," Cavallari and Cutler both wrote in separate Instagram posts on April 26. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Furthermore, they explained: "This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Since the announcement, the split has been subject to rumors of contention as Cavallari reportedly accused Cutler, 37, of "inappropriate marital conduct" in their divorce filing.

Since then, the two have reportedly reached a custody agreement for their three children -- Camden, 7; Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4 -- essentially splitting the year in half between the two parents.