Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler 'had been having problems for a long time,’ report says

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced that they were calling it quits on their nearly seven-year marriage on Sunday, but according to a new report, there has been trouble in paradise for quite some time.

The former couple recently returned home from a three-week trip to the Bahamas, which according to People magazine was supposed to be a spring break vacation with their three kids, as well as Cavallari's hairstylist Justin Anderson and his fiancé Austin "Scoot" Rhodes.

Per the outlet, citing a source, Cutler, 36, and Cavallari, 33, were already planning to go their separate ways before they even left for the trip.

"On their recent trip, they already knew they were splitting up," the insider said. "Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn’t spent much time together in recent months."

The source added that the pair's busy schedules and different priorities also contributed to the divorce.

"Kristin and Jay are a lot different. She has so much on her plate, with her brands and with the show, and Jay is not as interested in all of that," the source said, adding that Cavallari is "so passionate about her work and they couldn’t relate to each other. So it pulled them apart."

As for the timing of the divorce announcement, per the outlet, it was purposeful.

"The reason they announced it now is because it’s a quiet time for them to work through all of this and try to move forward," the source said.

The couple shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts over the weekend. Cavallari's announcement had a picture of herself and Cutler walking with their arms wrapped around each other.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the "Very Cavallari" star wrote alongside the image. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of."

Cavallari attributed the split to the two "growing apart."

She concluded: "We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

Cavallari and Cutler tied the knot in 2013 and share three kids together – sons Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4. Cavallari is reportedly asking for primary physical custody with Cutler only getting visitation.

