Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard admit they're struggling with quarantine: 'This has been stressful'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for being some of the most honest celebrities in Hollywood -- they don't hold back when it comes to talking about their relationship or parenting struggles.

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the couple got candid about being quarantined at home together with their two young daughters.

“We’re getting along good with the kids and we’re getting along good with adults we’re friends with,” Shepard, 45, admitted to Katie Couric during an Instagram Live interview, reports Us Weekly. “This has been stressful for Momma and Dada.”

Bell confirmed being confined to their home has been rough.

"We’ve been at each other’s throats real bad, real bad."

She added that lately they've “just found each other revolting.”

The former "Parenthood" actor joked, “America’s sweetheart has some character defects.”

The couple is well aware of how fortunate they are compared to others who have lost their jobs and even loved ones due to the pandemic.

In an effort to relieve some of the financial burden people are facing, Bell and Shepard decided to waive April rent payments for their tenants who live in a few residential properties in Los Angeles that the couple owns.

Speaking of the choice, Bell explained during an appearance on the Bobby Bones Show on Friday that "it was a no-brainer."

“People over profit," she added, according to Us Weekly.

Last week, Bell's rep told Entertainment Tonight that "the manager [Dax's sister] emailed all tenants this weekend to give them the good news.”

"The message expressed empathy and encouragement, and promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis," the rep continued.

Other celebrities couples such as Ciara and Russell Wilson and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have also made significant donations to help provide relief during the COVID-19 crisis.

