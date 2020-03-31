Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate $400,000 to New York hospitals fighting the coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are also contributing to the massive fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

A representative for Reynolds confirmed to Fox News that the couple donated $400,000 to four New York hospitals that are being heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The famous couple gave $100,000 of their own money to NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and Elmhurst as New York continues to be the part of the United States that has felt the biggest blow from the pandemic.

This isn’t the first time that the famous power couple has shelled out their personal money to help people in need during this difficult time. On March 16, Reynolds shared on Twitter that he and Lively had donated $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: HOW CHURCHES ARE ADAPTING SERVICES TO COMBAT THE SPREAD

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA," Reynolds tweeted at the time. "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

HOW DOES CORONAVIRUS COMPARE TO SARS AND MERS OUTBREAKS?

As of Tuesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 800,049 people across 178 countries and territories, resulting in over 38,714 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 164,610 illnesses and at least 3,170 deaths.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, New York City alone accounts for 900 of the more than 3,000 deaths the United States has seen from COVID-19 so far. New York state is currently the U.S. epicenter of the virus and has more than 67,000 cases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reynolds and Lively join the slew of celebrities who have donated money to help people and medical workers fight the coronavirus pandemic.