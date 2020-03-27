Kristen Bell says her, Dax Shepard’s decision to waive April rent for their tenants was a 'no-brainer'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's decision to help their tenants as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take an economic toll on people and families across the globe was an easy choice for the pair.

Earlier this week, Fox News confirmed that the couple -- who own residential properties in Los Angeles -- decided to waive rent payments for the month of April.

Speaking of the choice, Bell explained during an appearance on the Bobby Bones Show on Friday that "it was a no-brainer."

“People over profit," she added, according to Us Weekly.

On Tuesday, Bell's rep told Entertainment Tonight that "the manager [Dax's sister] emailed all tenants this weekend to give them the good news.”

"The message expressed empathy and encouragement, and promised to work with residents going forward as best as possible as everyone learns to adjust to the public health crisis," the rep continued.

On March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he was enacting a "statewide order" for California's nearly 40 million residents to "stay at home," a wide-reaching measure for the most populous state in the country as the coronavirus spreads.

The order, which took effect at midnight last Friday, prohibits gatherings outside and requires nonessential businesses to close in an effort to slow the spread of the novel virus.

Public events have been canceled, while bars, dine-in restaurants, gyms and clubs are closed. Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and banks are still open.

Bell and Shepard joined a handful of stars -- including Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, among others -- who are providing relief during the coronavirus pandemic.

