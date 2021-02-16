Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker seemingly confirm relationship on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian has a new man.

The 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her hand intertwined with that of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

While she added no caption to the pic, Barker, 45, dropped a black heart emoji in the comments.

The two are longtime friends, according to People magazine, and have been seen with one another in Los Angeles in recent weeks.

They hinted at their relationship on Valentine's Day when they both shared photos of a lit fireplace on their Instagram stories. According to the outlet, Barker also shared a photo of a diamond anklet, which could have been his gift for Kardashian.

Similarly, Kardashian shared a poem alluding to Barker's music.

"Roses are red, violets are blue, garlic bread, Blink-182," said the poem, per People.

A source previously told the outlet that Barker has carried a torch for the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star for some time now.

"He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad," said the insider. "Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Barker has been married twice -- first to Melissa Kennedy from 2001-02 before he was married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004-08. He and Moakler share two children: Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15.

Kardashian has never been married but was in a relationship with Scott Disick from 2006-2015. They share three children: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

"Travis is [a] great guy. He is very nice to be around. Throughout their friendship, Travis has always had stronger feelings for Kourtney," another source told the outlet last month. "He has been pursuing her for a while."