Kourtney Kardashian wows in itty bitty red bikini: 'My content is thirsty'

Kourtney Kardashian is setting pulses racing with a series of snaps in a very tiny red bikini.

Kardashian, 41, shared three photos to Instagram on Friday and a fourth on Saturday showing herself walking through a swimming pool in the itty bitty red number.

On Saturday, the reality TV star admitted she's well aware she's been provocative online in recent days.

A jaw-dropping photo posted to her account shows the mother of three dripping wet after getting out of her pool. "parched (bc my content is thirsty this week LOL)," she captioned the steamy pic.

On Friday, she posted three separate shots of her in the pool. The last snapshot gives an up-close look at her fit torso and thighs. "a little fun in the sun," captioned the set of pics.

Kardashian and the rest of her famous family members certainly aren't shy when it comes to showcasing their impressive figures on Instagram. The Poosh founder posted another revealing photo on Thursday of her and her younger model sister, Kendall Jenner, 25, sitting on the edge of a pool in similar thong bikinis.

In a second photo, the TV stars enjoy a bowl of fruit.

Earlier on Thursday, the famed family dropped the first trailer for the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The show is coming to an end on E! after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The last season premieres on Thursday, March 18.

In September, Kim Kardashian announced that the series featuring her momager Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall, brother Rob Kardashian and Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, would be stopping production.

"It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the Skims founder said. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spinoff shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

But in December, however, the Kar-Jenner family confirmed they are not ditching their television careers for good.

They excitedly announced they have signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Hulu and Star internationally to create content for 2021.

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris, 65, tweeted at the time.

