Kourtney Kardashian poses for sizzling swimsuit shoot

"Kourt" is sizzling on the court. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, shared a carousel of stunning swimsuit photos on Instagram that left her fans in shock.

Showing off her curves in the series of pictures, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star is seen rocking a one-shoulder, metallic chrome swimsuit while posing on a tennis court, rife with palm trees in the background.

The second picture sees a cheeky Kardashian playfully running away from the camera while rocking a pair of white running sneakers. Like the first picture, the palm trees and blue sky are beautifully captured in the image.

The picture was a big hit for Kardashian — receiving over a million likes and a wealth of positive reception in the comments.

KIM KARDASHIAN, SISTERS MARK LAST DAY OF FILMING 'KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS

"You’re so athletic," one commenter wrote. "I love this ENERGY!" another user commented along with a sparkling star emoji.

"YOU ARE SO STUNNING," said another commenter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The sizzling photos come off the heels of a throwback snap she recently shared with her and her sister Kendall Jenner.

The Poosh founder posted a steamy photo on Instagram on Thursday of her and her younger model sister, 25, sitting on the edge of a pool in similar thong bikinis. In a second photo, the reality TV stars enjoy a bowl of fruit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The famed family dropped the first trailer for the final season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" last Thursday. The show is coming to an end on E! after 14 years and 20 seasons.

The last season premieres on Thursday, March 18.

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report