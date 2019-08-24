Kit Harington to play Dane Whitman in Marvel's 'Eternals'

Kit Harington is set to play Dane Whitman/Black Knight in Marvel's "Eternals."

The "Game of Thrones" star's new role was confirmed at Disney's D23 Expo fan event on Saturday in California.

He will join fellow "Thrones" star, Richard Madden, in the upcoming movie set for November 2020 release. Also featured in the cast are Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, and Kumail Nanjiani.

On Friday, it was announced that Ewan McGregor is reprising his "Star Wars" role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series, one of the many splashy projects that Disney is banking on to make its new streaming platform, Disney+, competitive.

"It's been four years of saying, 'I don't know'" when he was asked about the long-discussed Obi-Wan project, McGregor said. "Now I can say, 'Yes, we're going to do it.'"

The as-yet-untitled Disney+ show drew big cheers when it was announced that a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot with original star Hilary Duff playing a grown-up version of the title character is happening.

Among the other programs for Disney+, which is launching with a $7 monthly price tag (pricing to vary outside the United States) in November are:

— "Diary of a Female President," a comedy series about a Cuban-American girl's middle-school experience and her path to becoming the U.S. president. Tess Romero plays Elena, with Gina Rodriguez producing and guest-starring as the adult version.

— "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," a National Geographic series in which the actor explores such things as sneakers, ice cream, and synchronized swimming.

— "Encore!" from executive producer Bell, which gives former castmates of high school musicals the chance to perform together again and revisit their teenage insecurities.

— "Forky Asks a Question," with Tony Hale reprising his role from "Toy Story 4" in new Pixar animated shorts about the inquisitive toy.

As for the MCU, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced "Ms. Marvel," ''Moon Knight" and "She-Hulk," derived from Marvel comics, are being developed as live-action series for Disney+.

Also look out for "What If...?" an animated series that imagines alternate Marvel universe realities, such as Peggy Carter as Captain America.

The AP contributed to this report.