King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Trump at White House in first US trip as British monarchs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles and Queen Camilla have a packed schedule for their first visit to the United States since becoming Britain's monarchs.

Their visit to the United States marks the first time a British monarch has visited the country since the late Queen Elizabeth visited in 2007 to celebrate the anniversary of the Jamestown settlement.

"The visit will be an opportunity to recognise the shared history of our two nations; the breadth of the economic, security and cultural relationship that has developed since then; and the deep people-to-people connections which unite communities," reads a press release from the U.K. Embassy.

During their four-day visit, in celebration of the 250th anniversary of America's independence, the King and Queen will travel to Washington D.C., New York and Virginia, where they will meet with the country's leaders and different community organizations.

PRINCE HARRY’S BETRAYAL SHATTERED KING CHARLES' TRUST BEYOND REPAIR: EXPERT

The royals' visit comes after Washington D.C. was shaken by a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, first lady Melania Trump and other top officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton Hotel ballroom on after a gunman exchanged fire with Secret Service agents in the lobby before being subdued and taken into custody. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, of Torrance, Calif., shot a Secret Service officer in his ballistic vest before being tackled to the ground.

The Secret Service agent is expected to make a full recovery and was released from the hospital Sunday. Allen is facing federal charges including assaulting a federal officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence, with additional charges possible.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that Charles and Camilla's trip to the US was moving forward despite the shooting.

"Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of Government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned," the spokesperson said. "The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the Visit getting underway tomorrow," the spokesperson added.

A palace source told Fox News Digital that Charles and Camilla reached out privately to the president and the first lady "to express their sympathies with all those affected on the night and their gratitude to the security services who prevented further injury."

The first stop on the royals' journey will be Washington D.C., where they will be greeted by Trump and Melania, with a private tea at the White House on Monday, April 27.

Also included in their itinerary is a garden party, a ceremonial military review and a bilateral meeting, which the president and king will attend, while the queen and first lady have their own meeting.

"His Majesty, accompanied by The Queen, will deliver an address to Congress," the press release says. "This will be only the second time a British Monarch has addressed a joint meeting, following Queen Elizabeth II’s speech at the Capitol during a State Visit to the United States, in 1991."

They will then return to the White House for a state dinner hosted by President Trump and Melania. The following day, the king and queen will leave Washington D.C., but not before laying "a wreath and flowers in honour of the fallen," to recognize the military alliance between the U.S. and the U.K.

During an interview with the BBC, President Trump showed his excitement for their visit, telling the outlet that King Charles is "a fantastic man" and that he can "absolutely" see the two countries remaining lasting allies.

According to the press release, the royals will then travel from Washington to New York.

"In New York, The King and Queen will undertake engagements reflecting the modern relationship between the UK and the US, including strong economic and cultural ties connecting the British and American people. The visit will also celebrate community initiatives, working to improve the lives of people in New York and across the United States."

While in New York, the monarchs will visit first responders and families of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, in recognition of the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

In addition, they will visit an organization that teaches children affected by food insecurity how to farm sustainably, an event for The Queen's Reading Room as well as an event with business and financial leaders "representing the breadth of the economic relationship driving growth in the UK and the US."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"The King and Queen will conclude their visit to New York at a reception celebrating the work of The King’s Trust in shaping the lives of young people across America, as well as showcasing the cultural links between the US and the UK, including the UK’s world-leading creative industries," the statement explained.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to Virginia where they will meet with local community organizations, attend performances by local Appalachian groups, which have historical ties to the region, and attend a block party to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The King will travel next to one of America's national parks, where he will learn about the programs in place to protect the country's natural environment, while the Queen will visit a farm and learn of America's horse racing industry, which has "long-term links with the sport in the U.K."

Their visit to the United States comes just a few months after the President and First Lady traveled to the U.K. in September 2025, making Trump the first elected political leader to be invited for two U.K. state visits. Trump was previously invited for a state visit in June 2019 by Queen Elizabeth II during his first term as president.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP