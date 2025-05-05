Prince Harry’s betrayal shattered King Charles' trust beyond repair: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles is said to be missing his grandchildren from across the pond — but the ailing monarch has no plans to reconcile with his younger son anytime soon, due to lack of trust.

The claim was made by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich, who said that the 76-year-old, along with the rest of the royal family, is having difficulty trusting Harry after his latest interview. The king's grandson, Prince Archie, is celebrating his sixth birthday on May 6.



After losing a court case over his security on Friday, Harry gave an emotional interview in which he said he wanted reconciliation. The 40-year-old said "the security stuff" was the reason his father stopped talking to him.

"King Charles sees his wayward son’s approach to detailing private family disputes in interviews, books, and on television as in direct violation of not just royal norms but undignified and contrary to all basic decency," Fordwich claimed.

"He knows it would be constitutionally inappropriate for him to have intervened directly in any way regarding security," she said. "While he regrets not having a relationship with Archie or [his sister] Lilibet, he is constrained by the legal and constitutional boundaries of his position. Everyone who knows him says he’s loving and generous, so the lack of contact with his grandchildren is said to be hurtful."

Fordwich said that the Duke of Sussex "has burned bridges" since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals and moved to California in 2020. Since the couple’s departure, they have aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries, as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare," which listed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor.

"He is oblivious to the fact that his privileged upbringing was a blessing compared with most," Fordwich claimed. "His behavior is causing irreparable harm nationally, as he was once much loved and second in popularity only to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II."

"He doesn’t serve his country, he only serves himself," Fordwich claimed. "That is abhorrent to all the British and British values."

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and Meghan quit royal duties, alleging hostility and racist attitudes by the press and royal establishment. His memoir, which was stuffed with private details about his family, only worsened the rift.

But Harry said what’s souring the relationship now is a decision to remove his police protection detail after he stopped being a working royal. On Friday, the Court of Appeal in London rejected Harry’s bid to restore the protection, saying a government committee was justified in deciding that security should be assessed on a case-by-case basis whenever Harry visits the U.K.

Harry blamed the palace, alleging that the decision to withdraw his security had been made at the direction of royal officials, who sit on the committee alongside police and government representatives. He said they were "knowingly putting me and my family in harm’s way," hoping that the sense of threat "would force us to come back."

He suggested his father was part of the problem, saying he’d asked the king "to step out of the way and let the experts do their job."

Fordwich was unfazed by Harry’s admissions.

"Harry's public airing of his grievances, whining, perceived self-victimization, and refusal to resolve matters privately have not only alienated him from his family but also have deprived his children of their heritage as well as royal relationships," she argued.

"Those who work for and know the royals all have little to no optimism for reconciliation. Harry’s recent legal actions and resulting BBC interview have only served to make matters way worse, not just among all the royals but also among most of the British public. His naïveté was on full display, as well as his ghastly poor judgment."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that Charles "is very paternal" and not getting to know his two young grandchildren has been a sore spot.

"Of course, he misses meeting Harry and Meghan’s children just as much as they all miss knowing him," he said. "Harry wants reconciliation, and I am sure Meghan wants that too. The point Harry was making was that the royal family had to invite them officially over so that they could all have full security. If it was a private visit, they would not have the same security levels."

"The ball is in King Charles’ court now to make the first steps and invite them all over," Turner added.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that Charles had always hoped he could develop a relationship with the Sussex children. However, he now sees it as "a distant wish."

"He is horrified, hurt and upset by his son’s constant barrage of damaging, offensive comments towards him and the royal family," Chard claimed. "He also has to preserve his energy, concentrate on battling cancer and lead the monarchy."

"Prince Harry maintains that his security battle has prevented him from bringing his family to the U.K.," said Chard. "Sadly, he will not bring his children to the U.K. without 24/7 gun-protected security. A thorough case-by-case bespoke security arrangement is in place."

"He also believes he has no relationship with his father solely due to his security battle," Chard continued.

"This is not the case. Prince Harry is constantly in fight mode, battling personal crusades and publicly trashing the British royal family. Prince Harry may wear his heart on his sleeve. However, his lack of empathy towards others, hypocritical antics and blurred sense of reality has not only done him damage but has negatively impacted the whole royal family."

The king has been treated for an undisclosed form of cancer for more than a year. Buckingham Palace has given infrequent updates and has not disclosed what form of cancer he has. Harry, who has met his father only once, briefly, since his diagnosis early last year, said, "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry held out little hope of another meeting with his father soon.

"The only time I come back to the U.K. is, sadly, for funerals or court cases," he said.

Still, Harry noted he fears for his family’s safety.

Since his royal exit, he has been stripped of taxpayer-funded police protection. He has also been denied permission to pay for it himself, leaving private security his only option.

He said that is not as good as police protection, which is provided for life to "people who leave public office," such as former prime ministers.

But like Fordwich, Chard stressed that Harry can’t be trusted. Without hesitation, she labeled him the "Duke of Delusions" due to his questionable actions.

"King Charles holds a place in his heart for his youngest child but sadly realizes he cannot be trusted," Chard claimed. "King Charles, along with certain other royal family members, has been forced to cut contact with Prince Harry as all trust has been broken. Prince Harry has no filter and continues to share anything and everything with the media without a care in the world. There is only so much reputational damage that can be smoothed over."

"He launches attacks on his father despite claiming ‘there is no point fighting anymore,’" said Chard.

"He condemns the ‘establishment stitch-up’ while maintaining that his establishment birthright should guarantee his police protection and everything he requests. He has blown all trust. No one has the time or heart to pander to Prince Harry's whims, and they certainly don't want their private conversations blazoned in books and Netflix productions."

"Prince Harry's actions may have put the final nail in the coffin," Chard added.

Harry and Meghan continue to raise their children in California. Harry said he "can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K." The prince said he loves Britain and "it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland."