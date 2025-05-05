Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s betrayal shattered King Charles' trust beyond repair: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Prince Archie, is celebrating his sixth birthday on May 6

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry has spent the last few years ‘torturing’ the entire royal family, expert argues Video

Prince Harry has spent the last few years ‘torturing’ the entire royal family, expert argues

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti discusses Prince Harry’s efforts to reconcile with his family and more on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

King Charles is said to be missing his grandchildren from across the pond — but the ailing monarch has no plans to reconcile with his younger son anytime soon, due to lack of trust.

The claim was made by British royals expert Hilary Fordwich, who said that the 76-year-old, along with the rest of the royal family, is having difficulty trusting Harry after his latest interview. The king's grandson, Prince Archie, is celebrating his sixth birthday on May 6. 

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

PRINCE HARRY’S EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW, COURT LOSS WON’T ‘DETRACT OR DISTRACT’ UNITED ROYAL FAMILY: PALACE AIDE

A split side-by-side image of King Charles and Prince Harry

Prince Harry claimed to the BBC that his father, King Charles III, won't speak to him. (Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

After losing a court case over his security on Friday, Harry gave an emotional interview in which he said he wanted reconciliation. The 40-year-old said "the security stuff" was the reason his father stopped talking to him.

"King Charles sees his wayward son’s approach to detailing private family disputes in interviews, books, and on television as in direct violation of not just royal norms but undignified and contrary to all basic decency," Fordwich claimed.

A close-up of Prince Harry in a grey suit

Prince Harry said he fears for his life and safety. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"He knows it would be constitutionally inappropriate for him to have intervened directly in any way regarding security," she said. "While he regrets not having a relationship with Archie or [his sister] Lilibet, he is constrained by the legal and constitutional boundaries of his position. Everyone who knows him says he’s loving and generous, so the lack of contact with his grandchildren is said to be hurtful."

Harry and Meghan with their son Archie

Prince Archie was born on May 6, 2019, in London. (Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fordwich said that the Duke of Sussex "has burned bridges" since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals and moved to California in 2020. Since the couple’s departure, they have aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries, as well as Harry’s 2023 memoir "Spare," which listed embarrassing details about the House of Windsor.

Prince Harry's memoir on display in a bookstore in Bath, England

Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" was stuffed with embarrassing details about the House of Windsor. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

"He is oblivious to the fact that his privileged upbringing was a blessing compared with most," Fordwich claimed. "His behavior is causing irreparable harm nationally, as he was once much loved and second in popularity only to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II."

"He doesn’t serve his country, he only serves himself," Fordwich claimed. "That is abhorrent to all the British and British values."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A close-up of Prince Harry walking forward as a security guard looks on.

Prince Harry said what’s souring the relationship now with the royal family is a decision to remove his police protection detail after he stopped being a working royal. (MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and Meghan quit royal duties, alleging hostility and racist attitudes by the press and royal establishment. His memoir, which was stuffed with private details about his family, only worsened the rift.

But Harry said what’s souring the relationship now is a decision to remove his police protection detail after he stopped being a working royal. On Friday, the Court of Appeal in London rejected Harry’s bid to restore the protection, saying a government committee was justified in deciding that security should be assessed on a case-by-case basis whenever Harry visits the U.K.

WATCH: PRINCE HARRY HAS SPENT THE LAST FEW YEARS ‘TORTURING’ THE ENTIRE ROYAL FAMILY, EXPERT ARGUES

Prince Harry has spent the last few years ‘torturing’ the entire royal family, expert argues Video

Harry blamed the palace, alleging that the decision to withdraw his security had been made at the direction of royal officials, who sit on the committee alongside police and government representatives. He said they were "knowingly putting me and my family in harm’s way," hoping that the sense of threat "would force us to come back."

Meghan Markle in a printed dress holds Prince Archie as an infant as Prince Harry looks at them while in South Africa

Prince Archie (pictured here) and Princess Lilibet are being raised in California. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

He suggested his father was part of the problem, saying he’d asked the king "to step out of the way and let the experts do their job."

Fordwich was unfazed by Harry’s admissions.

King Charles giving a salute in uniform.

King Charles III salutes as he attends the military procession for the 80th anniversary of VE Day, in honor of those who served during the Second World War, at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2025, in London, England.  (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Harry's public airing of his grievances, whining, perceived self-victimization, and refusal to resolve matters privately have not only alienated him from his family but also have deprived his children of their heritage as well as royal relationships," she argued.

King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to the crowd at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were crowned in 2023. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Those who work for and know the royals all have little to no optimism for reconciliation. Harry’s recent legal actions and resulting BBC interview have only served to make matters way worse, not just among all the royals but also among most of the British public. His naïveté was on full display, as well as his ghastly poor judgment."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that Charles "is very paternal" and not getting to know his two young grandchildren has been a sore spot.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince Louis smiling and sitting on his grandfather's lap.

King Charles III has a soft spot for his grandchildren. He is seen here with his grandchild Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. (CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Of course, he misses meeting Harry and Meghan’s children just as much as they all miss knowing him," he said. "Harry wants reconciliation, and I am sure Meghan wants that too. The point Harry was making was that the royal family had to invite them officially over so that they could all have full security. If it was a private visit, they would not have the same security levels."

King Charles with Prince Harry in making tuxedos and smiling

King Charles and Prince Harry during happier times. (Getty Images)

"The ball is in King Charles’ court now to make the first steps and invite them all over," Turner added.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital that Charles had always hoped he could develop a relationship with the Sussex children. However, he now sees it as "a distant wish."

A close=up of King Charles smiling in uniform in front of the U.K. Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III watch a military procession marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and in honor of those who served during the Second World War, on May 5, 2025, in London, England. (Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"He is horrified, hurt and upset by his son’s constant barrage of damaging, offensive comments towards him and the royal family," Chard claimed. "He also has to preserve his energy, concentrate on battling cancer and lead the monarchy."

A close-up of King Charles in a striped blue suit

King Charles has been battling an undisclosed form of cancer since last year. (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

"Prince Harry maintains that his security battle has prevented him from bringing his family to the U.K.," said Chard. "Sadly, he will not bring his children to the U.K. without 24/7 gun-protected security. A thorough case-by-case bespoke security arrangement is in place."

"He also believes he has no relationship with his father solely due to his security battle," Chard continued. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prince Harry looks serious as he walks in a dark suit and tie

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the throne, behind his brother William and William’s three children. He spent 10 years in the British army, serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan. Harry’s lawyer said in court papers that al-Qaida had published a document that said Harry’s assassination would please Muslims. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

"This is not the case. Prince Harry is constantly in fight mode, battling personal crusades and publicly trashing the British royal family. Prince Harry may wear his heart on his sleeve. However, his lack of empathy towards others, hypocritical antics and blurred sense of reality has not only done him damage but has negatively impacted the whole royal family."

Prince Harry giving a thumbs up in front of the press.

Since his 2020 royal exit, Prince Harry has returned to his home country, primarily for court cases. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

The king has been treated for an undisclosed form of cancer for more than a year. Buckingham Palace has given infrequent updates and has not disclosed what form of cancer he has. Harry, who has met his father only once, briefly, since his diagnosis early last year, said, "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry held out little hope of another meeting with his father soon.

Kate Middleton smiling as King Charles waves

The British royal family has put on a united front since Prince Harry's departure. (Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

"The only time I come back to the U.K. is, sadly, for funerals or court cases," he said.

King Charles smiling with an elderly woman inside the palace.

King Charles III joins WWII veterans at a tea party in Buckingham Palace following the military procession to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on May 5, 2025, in London, England.  (Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Still, Harry noted he fears for his family’s safety.

Since his royal exit, he has been stripped of taxpayer-funded police protection. He has also been denied permission to pay for it himself, leaving private security his only option.

MEGHAN MARKLE STANDS BY PRINCE HARRY AFTER SECURITY APPEAL LOSS, SHOWS SUBTLE SUPPORT WITH TENDER FAMILY PHOTO

Prince Harry smiles as he arrives in court.

Prince Harry said that before 2020 he was placed in the highest tier of at-risk royals, alongside his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. (Jordan Pettitt/AP)

He said that is not as good as police protection, which is provided for life to "people who leave public office," such as former prime ministers.

Prince Harry and Prince William looking at each other in matching suits

It's been said that Prince Harry's relationship with his older brother Prince William is nonexistent. (Getty Images)

But like Fordwich, Chard stressed that Harry can’t be trusted. Without hesitation, she labeled him the "Duke of Delusions" due to his questionable actions.

"King Charles holds a place in his heart for his youngest child but sadly realizes he cannot be trusted," Chard claimed. "King Charles, along with certain other royal family members, has been forced to cut contact with Prince Harry as all trust has been broken. Prince Harry has no filter and continues to share anything and everything with the media without a care in the world. There is only so much reputational damage that can be smoothed over."

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Oprah Winfrey interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, a year after their royal exit. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)

"He launches attacks on his father despite claiming ‘there is no point fighting anymore,’" said Chard. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call California home. (Joshua Sammer/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

"He condemns the ‘establishment stitch-up’ while maintaining that his establishment birthright should guarantee his police protection and everything he requests. He has blown all trust. No one has the time or heart to pander to Prince Harry's whims, and they certainly don't want their private conversations blazoned in books and Netflix productions."

"Prince Harry's actions may have put the final nail in the coffin," Chard added.

PRINCE HARRY WANTS TO RECONCILE WITH ROYAL FAMILY: 'I DON'T KNOW HOW MUCH LONGER MY FATHER HAS'

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on ANZAC Day at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, April 25, 2018. Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters - RC12F7955700

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to raise their children in California, Meghan Markle's home state. (Reuters)

Harry and Meghan continue to raise their children in California. Harry said he "can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K." The prince said he loves Britain and "it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

Trending