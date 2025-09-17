Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump and first lady to get King Charles royal treatment at Windsor Castle

King Charles III hosts the president and first lady at Windsor Castle with full carriage procession ceremony

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will receive a full royal welcome from King Charles III following their arrival to Windsor Castle on Tuesday night.

Wednesday's festivities will kick off with Trump, the first lady and several top U.S. officials participating in a carriage procession with the king, queen and other members of the royal family. Ahead of the couple's arrival, hundreds of staff worked through the halls and grounds of the nearly 1,000-year-old castle to ensure the monarch welcomed the couple in true royal fashion.

Trump is set to ride in the foremost carriage along with King Charles, while Melania will ride in a following carriage with the queen. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and special envoy Steve Witkoff will also ride in follow-up carriages.

Ahead of his visit, Trump hailed the "great honor" of being hosted by his "friend" at "the ultimate" Windsor Castle for his second state visit, the U.K.’s Standard reported.

U.K. POLICE DEPLOY 'COMPREHENSIVE' DRONE OPERATION ACROSS WINDSOR CASTLE FOR TRUMP VISIT

donald trump windsor castle

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, First Lady Melania Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"My relationship is very good with the U.K., and Charles, as you know, who’s now king, is my friend," Trump told reporters, quoted by the outlet. "It’s the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honored twice. So, it’s a great honor."

"And this one’s at Windsor," Trump added. "And I don’t want to say one’s better than the other, but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate, right? So, it’s going to be nice."

"Primarily it’s to be with Charles and Camilla," he continued. "They’ve been friends of mine for a long time, long before he was king, and it’s an honor to have this king."

TRUMP ADMIN BLOCKS CITIZENSHIP FOR NON-CITIZEN VOTERS

donald trump king charles

Britain's King Charles III reacts as he greets US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, upon their arrival in the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, for the start of a second State Visit. (IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The centerpiece of Trump's visit is set to be the banquet in St. George’s Hall. The Waterloo Table, about half the length of a football field, can seat up to 160 guests. The Associated Press reported it takes five full days to set the table, which is laid with more than 4,000 pieces, including 200-year-old silver.

The visit comes as the U.S. and U.K. continue trade negotiations, though the White House has not indicated that any deals will be announced during the event.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, upon their arrival at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025, for their second State Visit.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are greeted by Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, upon their arrival at the grounds of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, for the start of a second State Visit. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) (AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump is the first U.S. president to be invited for two state visits by a British monarch. The late queen hosted him and Melania in 2019 during his first administration.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue