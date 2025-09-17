Trump and first lady to get King Charles royal treatment at Windsor Castle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will receive a full royal welcome from King Charles III following their arrival to Windsor Castle on Tuesday night.

Wednesday's festivities will kick off with Trump, the first lady and several top U.S. officials participating in a carriage procession with the king, queen and other members of the royal family. Ahead of the couple's arrival, hundreds of staff worked through the halls and grounds of the nearly 1,000-year-old castle to ensure the monarch welcomed the couple in true royal fashion.

Trump is set to ride in the foremost carriage along with King Charles, while Melania will ride in a following carriage with the queen. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and special envoy Steve Witkoff will also ride in follow-up carriages.

Ahead of his visit, Trump hailed the "great honor" of being hosted by his "friend" at "the ultimate" Windsor Castle for his second state visit, the U.K.’s Standard reported.

"My relationship is very good with the U.K., and Charles, as you know, who’s now king, is my friend," Trump told reporters, quoted by the outlet. "It’s the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honored twice. So, it’s a great honor."

"And this one’s at Windsor," Trump added. "And I don’t want to say one’s better than the other, but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate, right? So, it’s going to be nice."

"Primarily it’s to be with Charles and Camilla," he continued. "They’ve been friends of mine for a long time, long before he was king, and it’s an honor to have this king."

The centerpiece of Trump's visit is set to be the banquet in St. George’s Hall. The Waterloo Table, about half the length of a football field, can seat up to 160 guests. The Associated Press reported it takes five full days to set the table, which is laid with more than 4,000 pieces, including 200-year-old silver.

The visit comes as the U.S. and U.K. continue trade negotiations, though the White House has not indicated that any deals will be announced during the event.

Trump is the first U.S. president to be invited for two state visits by a British monarch. The late queen hosted him and Melania in 2019 during his first administration.

