Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upstaged by Bondi Beach sunbather who treated them like they were invisible

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The sun was shining for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and an unsuspecting beachgoer.

During a surprise trip to Bondi Beach last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex drew a crowd of revelers as cameras flashed while they walked in the sand.

Despite a massive group of followers cascading down and surrounding the royal couple, one beachgoer went viral after she couldn't be bothered to dismiss the UV index for the day.

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On the last day of their four-day tour of Australia, Meghan and Harry walked alongside lifeguards and fans to get to the shore, only for one tanning pro to remain on her towel as if the crowd was "invisible."

"Absolute queen at Bondi Beach sunbathing, she couldn’t be bothered to even look up as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked right past her," one user noted on social media.

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"And yes, they were with their entire entourage, lifeguards, cameras, and fans. She stayed flat on her towel like they were invisible. Meghan wanted to be treated like a normal person. Well… mission accomplished."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip included a visit to the Melbourne Royal children's hospital — which Queen Elizabeth II opened in 1963 — meeting with veterans and panel discussion for a youth mental health organization.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caught criticism earlier this month for their allegedly privately funded "faux royal tour" of the country.

Public complaints emerged about the added security costs for police agencies as the couple visited Melbourne and Canberra, with Sydney marking the final leg of their trip. Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper described the latest visit as a "faux royal tour to shore up Brand Sussex."

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A spokesperson for the couple rejected the claim that the couple’s visit was a publicity tour.

"The program is rooted in long-standing areas of work for the Duke and the Duchess, with a clear focus on amplifying organizations delivering measurable impact," their office said. "The visit prioritizes listening, learning and supporting communities rather than promotion."

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The statement noted that their agenda includes "a small number of private engagements" to "support broader charitable and commercial objectives ."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.