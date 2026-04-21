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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry upstaged by Bondi Beach sunbather who treated them like they were invisible

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caught criticism on four-day tour of Australia

By Tracy Wright Fox News
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The sun was shining for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and an unsuspecting beachgoer.

During a surprise trip to Bondi Beach last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex drew a crowd of revelers as cameras flashed while they walked in the sand.

Despite a massive group of followers cascading down and surrounding the royal couple, one beachgoer went viral after she couldn't be bothered to dismiss the UV index for the day.

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk on Bondi Beach

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused commotion on the beach in Australia. (Jonathan Brady)

On the last day of their four-day tour of Australia, Meghan and Harry walked alongside lifeguards and fans to get to the shore, only for one tanning pro to remain on her towel as if the crowd was "invisible."

"Absolute queen at Bondi Beach sunbathing, she couldn’t be bothered to even look up as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walked right past her," one user noted on social media.

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"And yes, they were with their entire entourage, lifeguards, cameras, and fans. She stayed flat on her towel like they were invisible. Meghan wanted to be treated like a normal person. Well… mission accomplished."

Meghan Markle walks on the beach in Australia with Prince Harry

Security guards helped Meghan Markle and Prince Harry navigate through the sea of followers. (Jonathan Brady)

Meghan Markle talks to lifeguards on Bondi Beach

Meghan Markle spoke with Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club during a visit to Australia. (Jonathan Brady)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip included a visit to the Melbourne Royal children's hospital — which Queen Elizabeth II opened in 1963 — meeting with veterans and panel discussion for a youth mental health organization.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex caught criticism earlier this month for their allegedly privately funded "faux royal tour" of the country.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking across a crowded beach in Sydney past a sunbather lying on the sand.

The sunbather was unfazed as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked by with dozens of followers. (TheImageDirect.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walking across a crowded beach in Sydney past a sunbather lying on the sand.

Throngs of beachgoers and media were forced to go around a sunbather who was not interested in the royal scuffle on the sand. (TheImageDirect.com)

Public complaints emerged about the added security costs for police agencies as the couple visited Melbourne and Canberra, with Sydney marking the final leg of their trip. Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper described the latest visit as a "faux royal tour to shore up Brand Sussex."

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A spokesperson for the couple rejected the claim that the couple’s visit was a publicity tour.

"The program is rooted in long-standing areas of work for the Duke and the Duchess, with a clear focus on amplifying organizations delivering measurable impact," their office said. "The visit prioritizes listening, learning and supporting communities rather than promotion."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arriving at Australian National Veterans Arts Museum in Melbourne

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum. (Josh Stanyer/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images)

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The statement noted that their agenda includes "a small number of private engagements" to "support broader charitable and commercial objectives."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

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