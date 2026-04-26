King Charles, Queen Camilla to move ahead with US trip after White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

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King Charles III and Queen Camilla are moving ahead with their U.S. visit in the wake of the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, first lady Melania Trump and other top officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton Hotel ballroom on Saturday night after a gunman exchanged fire with Secret Service agents in the lobby before being subdued and taken into custody.

On Monday, Charles and Camilla are set to arrive in Washington D.C. for a four-day trip, marking their first visit to the U.S. as British monarchs.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that the shooting has not derailed the royals' visit.

"Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of Government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned," the spokesperson said. "The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the Visit getting underway tomorrow," the spokesperson added.

Fox News Digital understands that the overall plan remains unchanged, with only minor adjustments to one or two scheduled engagements.

Earlier on Sunday, a palace spokesperson shared a statement with People magazine regarding talks that were being held about the upcoming visit.

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"His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed," the spokesperson said.

"A number of discussions will be taking place throughout the day to discuss with U.S. colleagues and our respective teams to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the Visit."

According to People, Charles and Camilla privately reached out to Trump and Melania following the shooting.

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While speaking with Fox News anchor Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday," Trump said that the royals' trip to the U.S. was moving forward as planned.

"King Charles is coming and he's a great guy and we look forward to it," Trump said. "He's really a fantastic person and a tremendous representative."

Trump went on to praise Charles, referencing the monarch's ongoing battle with an unspecified type of cancer for which he has been receiving treatment since February 2024.

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"He is brave, you know, he's got something that's very tough to fight," Trump said. "He's got a problem with, as you know, a very well documented problem with his health. And he's been amazing, actually. He's very brave, actually, and he's a friend of mine for a long time. So he's coming, and we're going to have a great time. And he represents his nation like nobody else can do it."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among the world leaders who expressed their support for Trump following the attack at the gala dinner.

"I am shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington overnight," Starmer wrote in an X post. "Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. titutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. It is a huge relief that @POTUS, the First Lady and all those attending are safe."

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On Sunday, Prince Albert of Monaco and his wife Princess Charlene shared a message of solidarity with Trump after the shooting.

"To Mr. Donald J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America," Albert began in his Instagram post.

"Mr. President, It is with emotion that I learnt of the events which took place last night in Washington, on the sidelines of the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner," he wrote. "I wish to convey my relief at knowing that you, together with the First Lady and all those in attendance, are safe and unharmed following this act of exceptional gravity.

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"On behalf of the Monegasque community, Princess Charlene and my Family, I extend to you, as well as your spouse and the American people, the expression of our solidarity," Albert concluded.

Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting as 31-year-old Cole Allen, of Torrance, Calif., adding that he prepared a manifesto outlining his intent and shared anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on social media.

As the WHCA was underway, Allen allegedly rushed a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton while armed with multiple weapons and opened fire, striking a Secret Service officer in his ballistic vest.

Agents returned fire and tackled Allen to the ground. The suspect and the injured officer were transported to a hospital. The Secret Service agent is expected to make a full recovery and was released from the hospital Sunday.

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Allen is facing federal charges including assaulting a federal officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence, with additional charges possible.

Charles and Camilla's visit to the U.S. is in celebration of the 250th anniversary of America's independence and includes stops in Washington D.C., New York and Virginia. The late Queen Elizabeth was the last British monarch to visit the U.S., traveling to the country in 2007 to celebrate the anniversary of the Jamestown settlement.

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"The visit will be an opportunity to recognise the shared history of our two nations; the breadth of the economic, security and cultural relationship that has developed since then; and the deep people-to-people connections which unite communities," reads a press release from the U.K. Embassy.

After arriving in Washington D.C., Charles and Camilla will be welcomed by Trump and Melania and attend a private tea at the White House. Their schedule includes a ceremonial military review, cultural engagements, a garden party at the British ambassador’s residence and bilateral meetings, with the King also set to deliver a rare address to a joint session of Congress — only the second by a British monarch.

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The couple will later attend a state dinner at the White House before departing the capital the following day, after taking part in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring fallen service members and the longstanding U.S.-U.K. military alliance.

Beyond Washington, the royals; trip expands to New York and Virginia, where the royals will visit the 9/11 Memorial, community and cultural projects, and attend events highlighting U.S.-U.K. ties and shared history.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz and Amanda Mancias contributed to this report.