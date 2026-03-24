King Charles to address Congress in historic first state visit to Washington

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England's King Charles III will visit Washington next month, his first state visit since taking over the throne in the United Kingdom.

The king will address congress in the last week of April, Fox News has learned. No date and time has been confirmed.

The visit will be the first time a British monarch will address Congress since 1991, when Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, became the first British royal to speak before American lawmakers.

KING CHARLES TO ADDRESS 'INCREASING PRESSURES OF CONFLICT' IN SPEECH AS TRUMP CRITICIZES BRITISH PM ON IRAN

President Donald Trump visited London in September in which he attended a state dinner hosted by Charles at Windsor Castle.

House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed the UK parliament in honor of America’s 250th anniversary where he addressed the special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.

Charles' visit will come as the Trump administration pressures British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to provide assistance in the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

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Starmer has distanced himself from the conflict, prompting Trump to publicly call him out and mock him by saying the British leader is "no Winston Churchill."

Meanwhile, Starmer has said he remains focused on securing British interests.

"I’m the British prime minister and my job is to be absolutely focused on what’s in the British national interest," he recently said.

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"That has served me well, in recent weeks," he added. "And that is the principle that I’ll continue to adhere to as we go forward, taking difficult decisions, notwithstanding the pressure that comes from me from a number of different places."