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King Charles to address Congress in historic first state visit to Washington

The visit marks the first time a British monarch will speak before American lawmakers since Queen Elizabeth II addressed congress in 1991

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
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England's King Charles III will visit Washington next month, his first state visit since taking over the throne in the United Kingdom.

The king will address congress in the last week of April, Fox News has learned. No date and time has been confirmed. 

The visit will be the first time a British monarch will address Congress since 1991, when Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, became the first British royal to speak before American lawmakers. 

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King Charles and Camilla at the Sovereign's Parade in 2006.

King Charles and Camilla at the Sovereign's Parade in 2006. Charles will address congress in April in his first state visit to Washington.  (Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/FilmMagic)

President Donald Trump visited London in September in which he attended a state dinner hosted by Charles at Windsor Castle. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson addressed the UK parliament in honor of America’s 250th anniversary where he addressed the special relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.

Charles' visit will come as the Trump administration pressures British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to provide assistance in the U.S.-Israel war with Iran. 

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Trump shakes Starmer's hand in Scotland

President Donald Trump meets with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and his wife Victoria Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf club on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Turnberry, Scotland.  (Christopher Furlong/Pool Photo via AP)

Starmer has distanced himself from the conflict, prompting Trump to publicly call him out and mock him by saying the British leader is "no Winston Churchill."

Meanwhile, Starmer has said he remains focused on securing British interests

"I’m the British prime minister and my job is to be absolutely focused on what’s in the British national interest," he recently said. 

A close-up of King Charles in a striped blue suit

TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III arrives to visit the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London on April 30, 2024. Charles is making his first official public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by the progress of his treatment. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) ( HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

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"That has served me well, in recent weeks," he added. "And that is the principle that I’ll continue to adhere to as we go forward, taking difficult decisions, notwithstanding the pressure that comes from me from a number of different places."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

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