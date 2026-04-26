White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting sharpens focus on Trump’s ballroom construction proposal

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The shooting outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday evening has thrust fresh attention on President Donald Trump’s push to build a secure ballroom at the White House, a proposal he says could prevent such threats.

A gunman armed with multiple weapons opened fire near a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton — where hundreds of journalists, celebrities and government officials were attending the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

A Secret Service agent was struck but protected by a ballistic vest, and the suspect was quickly taken into custody, authorities said. Trump told reporters at the White House that he spoke with the agent, adding that he is expected to recover.

SECRET SERVICE IN LINE OF FIRE AT WHCD SHOOTING STILL UNPAID DUE TO DEM-LED SHUTDOWN

Trump pointed to the incident as evidence that the hotel venue was "not a particularly secure building," arguing that a new White House ballroom — equipped with features like bulletproof materials — would offer a safer alternative.

But the proposal faces hurdles.

The project has been slowed by legal challenges over whether the administration bypassed required approvals, with courts weighing the scope of presidential authority as the case moves forward.

SPRAWLING NEW $250M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM TO BE PAID FOR BY TRUMP AND DONORS

The planned 90,000-square-foot ballroom has become a political flashpoint , with critics raising concerns about cost and preservation, while Trump and his allies frame it as a largely privately financed security upgrade.

While the White House has hosted countless ceremonial events, it has never had a dedicated ballroom. The new structure would fill that gap, replacing the historic East Wing with a space built to accommodate large-scale gatherings.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the ballroom would seat roughly 650 guests and reflect the building’s classical design.

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders… without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away," Leavitt said during a July 31 briefing, calling the project "a much-needed and exquisite addition."

FROM THE OVAL OFFICE TO THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER, THE GILDED MAKEOVER EXPANDS

Since returning to office, Trump, a former real estate developer, has embarked on a series of projects aimed at altering the look and feel of the White House and other iconic Washington landmarks.

In February, the president announced in a Truth Social post that the Trump Kennedy Center will close for a two-year renovation.

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In October, Trump unveiled a new monument planned to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary next year. The monument, a near twin of Paris’ iconic Arc de Triomphe, is meant to welcome visitors crossing the Memorial Bridge from Arlington National Cemetery into the heart of the nation’s capital.