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King Charles III

King Charles' food preferences revealed by former royal chef ahead of Trump's White House state dinner

The April 28 banquet celebrates the 250th anniversary of American independence during the royals' historic visit

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
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When King Charles and Queen Camilla join President Donald Trump at the White House, the state dinner’s high-stakes menu is expected to dazzle.

On March 31, Buckingham Palace announced that the king and queen would travel to the U.S. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. Trump said they would visit from April 27 to 30. A state banquet will take place at the White House on April 28.

Darren McGrady, who was a personal chef to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, also cooked for Presidents Ford, Reagan, Clinton and both Presidents Bush. He told Fox News Digital that the British royal family can expect "the best of America" to be served.

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King Charles in a suit with medals smiling while sitting down at a state dinner.

King Charles III is seen here attending a state banquet at Schloss Bellevue presidential palace on March 29, 2023, in Berlin, Germany. The king and Queen Camilla will be treated to a state dinner at the White House. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

"I wouldn’t expect to see clotted cream on this banquet menu from President Trump, because that’s British produce," McGrady explained.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla posing for a photograph at Windsor Castle

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose for a photograph ahead of a state banquet for Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on March 18, 2026. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"America has some incredible produce. But having said that, the palace would have been in touch, saying, ‘King Charles is not a great lover of chocolate, but the queen loves chocolate.’ Anything with chocolate on the menu, Camilla will love. 

"If there’s a cheese course, the king will adore that, as he loves cheese. He also loves honey, grilled vegetables, risottos and especially lamb. There’s incredible lamb here. He would be honored if there was lamb."

When it comes to food, impressing the monarch is far simpler than you might expect, according to McGrady.

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"For the king, it’s local produce," he said. "It’s seeing goods coming into season, like asparagus, artichokes, peas, spinach and broccoli. The king would absolutely be thrilled if any of those were on the menu."

Royal commentator Amanda Matta agreed.

King Charles and President Trump in matching dark blue suits inspecting a Guard of Honour outside Windsor Castle in the United Kingdon.

King Charles III (left) and US President Donald Trump (right) inspect the Guard of Honour during the state visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"These events are tightly choreographed but also meant to feel warm and welcoming," she explained. "Charles has long taken an interest in food, particularly seasonal ingredients. So, a thoughtfully curated American menu would absolutely appeal to him. Unlike a British state dinner, which retains a lot of continental French inspiration, a U.S. state dinner will feature a menu that’s American right down to its core."

President Donald Trump and Prince Charles standing and toasting at a dinner event in London

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted a dinner at Winfield House for the former Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their state visit to London on June 4, 2019. (Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Matta shared that the White House "will absolutely" consult on dietary restrictions and known preferences to impress the royals.

"King Charles doesn’t eat foie gras, for example, and the royals are known to abstain from things like red sauces, garlic, or curry for practical reasons," said Matta. "The meal needs to be elegant but not overly complicated, and easy to eat while conversing. That means no handheld dishes, no messy dishes, nothing too experimental and nothing that risks embarrassing guests. But the menu is ultimately the host’s call, making the choices very much a diplomatic flex."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla looking at a platter of fruits and chocolates at Covent Garden market

King Charles III and Queen Camilla look at a platter of fruits and chocolates as they meet members of the local community and business owners at Covent Garden market in London on May 17, 2023. (Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"This is the host nation’s moment to showcase its cuisine, domestic production, agriculture and identity," Matta continued. "Every course, every wine pairing, every ingredient will be chosen to send a message about American excellence. That said, it’s not unusual for subtle nods to the guests to be woven in. We might also see a British-inspired dish or dessert, or ingredients that reference the U.K. in some way."

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Prince of Wales joking with former President George H. W. Bush at White House dinner.

The former Prince of Wales jokes with former President George H. W. Bush after offering a toast during a social dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 2, 2005. (Luke Frazza/AFP)

Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital she wouldn’t be surprised if one of Charles’ favorites is served to woo the king.

"I would expect herb-crusted organic Virginia lamb with copious amounts of humble vegetables," she said. "Minted organic peas sit at the top of the vegetable hierarchy. King Charles is obsessed with peas. Both Charles and Camilla adore artisan cheese and are partial to a slice of organic apple tart."

King Charles III attending a reception at the British Museum in London.

King Charles III attends a reception at the British Museum in London on April 21, 2026, to view the final design for the national memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the 100th anniversary of her birth. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It won’t just be the best of American cuisine doing the impressing. What’s in their glasses will be just as carefully chosen.

Prince Charles seated with President Ronald Reagan and Nancy Reagan at a dinner.

The former Prince Charles is seen here attending a dinner with President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Jean-Louis Atlan/Sygma)

"The royal family would always have wine, beautiful wine, served at state banquets," said McGrady. "And I know the White House does too. Prince Philip, when he came for a banquet, even at the White House, wouldn’t drink any wine. He would have a beer. A glass of stout was his favorite.

"But it’s all about making the guests feel welcome. And for President Trump hosting the banquet here, it’s about making King Charles feel welcome. There may be a nod to something British, but I think on the whole, the table is going to be very, very American."

King Charles hosting President Trump at a state dinner

King Charles hosted President Trump to a state dinner during his second presidency in 2025. (Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And if Charles’ beloved lamb is served, McGrady said it’s expected that only the best will be on the menu. He recalled going through every single ingredient and dish to ensure there were zero blemishes ahead of a dinner. He described that as "the standard."

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Prince Charles looking at vegetables displayed in Waitrose store.

The former Prince Charles is seen here looking at vegetables displayed in Waitrose on Motcomb Street in London on Sept. 10, 2009, to celebrate the licensing of Duchy Originals products. (David Parker/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Chard warned that there are certain ingredients that would be off limits.

"Royal protocol dictates that garlic and shellfish are strictly off the menu," she said. "The menus will be planned weeks in advance. Much thought will be given to each course, especially as the king continues cancer treatment. Three test menus are drawn up, with the chosen option released 24 hours before the banquet."

President Donald Trump standing with King Charles III outside Windsor Castle in England

President Donald Trump stands with King Charles III during an official meeting at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

But the real magic happens after dinner, said Matta.

Prince Charles eating lamb stir fry at Royal Welsh Show ground.

The former Prince Charles enjoys lamb stir-fry during a visit to the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells, Wales, on Sept. 17, 1999. He was promoting the Meat and Livestock Commission's 'Quick Lamb' campaign to boost British lamb sales. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

"The dinner itself is only part of the evening," she explained. "A U.S. state dinner follows a fairly predictable rhythm: an arrival ceremony, a receiving line, cocktails, the formal meal, toasts or speeches and then entertainment. 

"There might even be a musical performance when, after dinner, guests mingle more freely. The post-dinner revelry has also given us iconic moments over the years, like Diana dancing with John Travolta in 1985. It wasn’t part of the Reagan administration’s official program, but it became the defining image of the night."

Camilla is also expected to wear a tiara in the royal couple’s attempt to charm audiences.

Camilla, Queen Consort, wearing a tiara, attending a state banquet in Berlin

Queen Camilla attends a state banquet at Schloss Bellevue hosted by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender in Berlin on March 29, 2023. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"She’ll likely choose something that carries cultural significance in an American context," said Matta. "Or perhaps she’ll choose to nod back to Queen Elizabeth II, bringing back pieces she wore on her own visits to the White House. This could include the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland or Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik. It must be said they are fan favorites among royal watchers."

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King Charles III and Queen Camilla attending a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a state banquet at the Palace of Versailles in France on Sept. 20, 2023, during their first state visit to France. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"At its core, the goal of a state dinner at the White House is straightforward: relationship-building at the highest level and a chance for the American hosts to show that they can still cater to royalty at a high level," Matta shared. "We might see Queen Camilla dancing with President Trump, or Melania in the arms of King Charles."

"I wouldn’t rule anything out!" she added.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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