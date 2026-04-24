King Charles' food preferences revealed by former royal chef ahead of Trump's White House state dinner

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When King Charles and Queen Camilla join President Donald Trump at the White House, the state dinner’s high-stakes menu is expected to dazzle.

On March 31, Buckingham Palace announced that the king and queen would travel to the U.S. to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence. Trump said they would visit from April 27 to 30. A state banquet will take place at the White House on April 28.

Darren McGrady, who was a personal chef to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, also cooked for Presidents Ford, Reagan, Clinton and both Presidents Bush. He told Fox News Digital that the British royal family can expect "the best of America" to be served.

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"I wouldn’t expect to see clotted cream on this banquet menu from President Trump, because that’s British produce," McGrady explained.

"America has some incredible produce. But having said that, the palace would have been in touch, saying, ‘King Charles is not a great lover of chocolate, but the queen loves chocolate.’ Anything with chocolate on the menu, Camilla will love.

"If there’s a cheese course, the king will adore that, as he loves cheese. He also loves honey, grilled vegetables, risottos and especially lamb. There’s incredible lamb here. He would be honored if there was lamb."

When it comes to food, impressing the monarch is far simpler than you might expect, according to McGrady.

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"For the king, it’s local produce," he said. "It’s seeing goods coming into season, like asparagus, artichokes, peas, spinach and broccoli. The king would absolutely be thrilled if any of those were on the menu."

Royal commentator Amanda Matta agreed.

"These events are tightly choreographed but also meant to feel warm and welcoming," she explained. "Charles has long taken an interest in food, particularly seasonal ingredients. So, a thoughtfully curated American menu would absolutely appeal to him. Unlike a British state dinner, which retains a lot of continental French inspiration, a U.S. state dinner will feature a menu that’s American right down to its core."

Matta shared that the White House "will absolutely" consult on dietary restrictions and known preferences to impress the royals.

"King Charles doesn’t eat foie gras, for example, and the royals are known to abstain from things like red sauces, garlic, or curry for practical reasons," said Matta. "The meal needs to be elegant but not overly complicated, and easy to eat while conversing. That means no handheld dishes, no messy dishes, nothing too experimental and nothing that risks embarrassing guests. But the menu is ultimately the host’s call, making the choices very much a diplomatic flex."

"This is the host nation’s moment to showcase its cuisine, domestic production, agriculture and identity," Matta continued. "Every course, every wine pairing, every ingredient will be chosen to send a message about American excellence. That said, it’s not unusual for subtle nods to the guests to be woven in. We might also see a British-inspired dish or dessert, or ingredients that reference the U.K. in some way."

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Helena Chard, British broadcaster and photographer, told Fox News Digital she wouldn’t be surprised if one of Charles’ favorites is served to woo the king.

"I would expect herb-crusted organic Virginia lamb with copious amounts of humble vegetables," she said. "Minted organic peas sit at the top of the vegetable hierarchy. King Charles is obsessed with peas. Both Charles and Camilla adore artisan cheese and are partial to a slice of organic apple tart."

It won’t just be the best of American cuisine doing the impressing. What’s in their glasses will be just as carefully chosen.

"The royal family would always have wine, beautiful wine, served at state banquets," said McGrady. "And I know the White House does too. Prince Philip, when he came for a banquet, even at the White House, wouldn’t drink any wine. He would have a beer. A glass of stout was his favorite.

"But it’s all about making the guests feel welcome. And for President Trump hosting the banquet here, it’s about making King Charles feel welcome. There may be a nod to something British, but I think on the whole, the table is going to be very, very American."

And if Charles’ beloved lamb is served, McGrady said it’s expected that only the best will be on the menu. He recalled going through every single ingredient and dish to ensure there were zero blemishes ahead of a dinner. He described that as "the standard."

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Chard warned that there are certain ingredients that would be off limits.

"Royal protocol dictates that garlic and shellfish are strictly off the menu," she said. "The menus will be planned weeks in advance. Much thought will be given to each course, especially as the king continues cancer treatment. Three test menus are drawn up, with the chosen option released 24 hours before the banquet."

But the real magic happens after dinner, said Matta.

"The dinner itself is only part of the evening," she explained. "A U.S. state dinner follows a fairly predictable rhythm: an arrival ceremony, a receiving line, cocktails, the formal meal, toasts or speeches and then entertainment.

"There might even be a musical performance when, after dinner, guests mingle more freely. The post-dinner revelry has also given us iconic moments over the years, like Diana dancing with John Travolta in 1985. It wasn’t part of the Reagan administration’s official program, but it became the defining image of the night."

Camilla is also expected to wear a tiara in the royal couple’s attempt to charm audiences.

"She’ll likely choose something that carries cultural significance in an American context," said Matta. "Or perhaps she’ll choose to nod back to Queen Elizabeth II, bringing back pieces she wore on her own visits to the White House. This could include the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland or Queen Alexandra's Kokoshnik. It must be said they are fan favorites among royal watchers."

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"At its core, the goal of a state dinner at the White House is straightforward: relationship-building at the highest level and a chance for the American hosts to show that they can still cater to royalty at a high level," Matta shared. "We might see Queen Camilla dancing with President Trump, or Melania in the arms of King Charles."

"I wouldn’t rule anything out!" she added.