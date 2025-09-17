Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump invokes Churchill and ‘special relationship’ as questions over UK free speech grow

President toasts King Charles III at Windsor Castle state banquet while praising British foundations of liberty

By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Trump: UK state dinner is ‘one of the highest honors of my life’ Video

Trump: UK state dinner is ‘one of the highest honors of my life’

President Donald Trump praises the Royal Family while addressing guests at United Kingdom state dinner.

President Donald Trump gave a toast Wednesday night ahead of the state dinner with King Charles III at Windsor Castle in which he championed the "special relationship" the U.S. and U.K. share.

"His Majesty spoke eloquently about the bond which inspired Sir Winston Churchill – the bust is in the Oval Office right now – the beautiful bust of Winston Churchill, to coin the phrase ‘special relationship,’ but seen from American eyes, the word ‘special’ does not begin to do it justice," Trump said. "We're joined by history and fate, by love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry and destiny."

President Trump giving a speech.

US President Donald Trump (C) delivers a speech as Britain's King Charles III watches on during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Sept. 17, 2025. (Yui Mok/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

SHOCKING CASES REVEAL BRITAIN’S ORWELLIAN FREE SPEECH CRACKDOWN

Trump joined King Charles and other members of the royal family, along with First Lady Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle for the unprecedented second state visit Wednesday morning. 

Royal events typically shy away from engaging in partisan issues as the family avoids public comment and remains neutral on hot-button issues — a practice Trump has occasionally broken.

But the president’s toast appeared to remain neutral even when he hit on an issue that has rankled some feathers in the U.S. and U.K. in recent months – free speech.

Kate Middleton and President Trump sharing a toast.

US President Donald Trump toasts alongside Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Sept. 17, 2025. (Yui Mok/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FARAGE TORCHES UK MINISTER OVER 'DISGUSTING' PREDATOR JAB IN FREE SPEECH CLASH

"The British Empire laid the foundations of law, liberty, free speech and individual rights virtually everywhere the Union Jack has ever flown, including a place called America," he said, in a message that could raise eyebrows as the U.K. government contests criticisms relating to free-speech issues.

U.K. online safety laws have been a matter of dispute and heated political jabs not only in Britain, but among top American leaders like Vice President JD Vance, who was not in attendance at the state visit on Wednesday.

President Trump and King Charles in mid conversation during the state dinner at Windsor Castle.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's King Charles III attend a State Banquet at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on Sept. 17, 2025. (Yui Mok/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Other free speech criticisms have arisen in the U.K. relating to abortion laws, online comments and what some, like right-wing Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, have called an "authoritarian" crackdown akin to laws seen in places like North Korea.

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.

