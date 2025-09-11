Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Royal Families

Trump's admiration for British royals traces to late mother's deep reverence and influence

The President's affection for the British monarchy bolsters diplomatic ties between nations

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Royal family welcomes Trump, first lady during second official state visit Video

Royal family welcomes Trump, first lady during second official state visit

The Royal family welcomes President Donald Trump and the first lady to the United Kingdom for a second official state visit. Fox News Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall and podcast host Piers Morgan weigh in on the visit.

President Donald Trump’s long-standing admiration for the British royal family goes back decades.

On Wednesday, the 79-year-old president and first lady Melania Trump were greeted by Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with military honor guards and mounted troops at Windsor Castle. Trump embarked on his second visit to the U.K. as King Charles III’s guest.

"The United States and United Kingdom share a special relationship that is bolstered by President Trump’s family ties to Scotland," Anna Kelly, White House deputy press secretary, told Fox News Digital.

PHOTO GALLERY: TRUMP’S WINDSOR CASTLE ARRIVAL WITH KING CHARLES, WILLIAM AND KATE

Donald Trump and King Charles walking together next to a royal guard.

King Charles III (center) and President Donald Trump (right) are led by a Coldstream Guardsman during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025, during the president's second state visit. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"This visit gives the president the opportunity to strengthen ties with a treasured ally while advancing mutual economic and foreign policy interests," she said. "The president looks forward to spending time with his friend, King Charles, members of the royal family, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, and leading U.S. and U.K. business leaders."

No U.S. president has been invited for a second state visit, The Associated Press reported. Trump’s first state visit came in 2019 during his first term, when he was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

President Trump smiling alon

Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the D-Day75 National Commemorative Event to mark the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Landings at Southsea Common on June 05, 2019, in Portsmouth, England.  (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

In 2019, The New York Times reported that one of Trump’s earliest memories, one he frequently shares, is seeing his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, being enthralled by Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. 

A black and white photo of a young Mary Trump smiling in Scotland.

Donald Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, at home in Stornoway in Scotland. (Cathy Brett/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

He described how she "barely moved for hours" admiring the ceremony taking place 3,400 miles away inside Westminster Abbey. Trump was 6 years old at the time.

"I also remember my father that day, pacing around impatiently. ‘For Christ’s sake, Mary,’ he said, ‘enough is enough, turn it off,’" Trump recalled, according to the Times. "My mother didn’t even look up. They were total opposites in that sense."

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip waving to the crown in royal formal wear

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953, at Westminster Abbey in London, England. (The Print Collector/Getty Images)

Mary Trump was described as a poor girl who emigrated from Scotland and worked for a time as a housemaid in a mansion. She was the youngest of 10 children who sailed to the U.S. around 1930.

An old photo of a young Mary Trump in formal wear.

Trump's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, in Scotland, circa 1934. (Cathy Brett/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

She died in 2000 at age 88.

At the state banquet held Wednesday evening at St. George's Hall, guests were served a Hennessy 1912 Cognac Grande Champagne from the president's mother’s birth year.

Before the feast, Trump said his second state visit was "one of the highest honors of my life."

"It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here and, if you think about it, it’s a lot of presidents and this was the second state visit, and that’s the first, and maybe that’s going to be the last time," said Trump.

President Trump and King Charles in mid conversation during the state dinner at Windsor Castle.

At the state banquet held Wednesday evening at St. George's Hall, guests were served a Hennessy 1912 Cognac Grande Champagne from the president's mother’s birth year. (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The royal family standing with the Trumps at Windsor Castle.

Before the feast, Trump said his second state visit was "one of the highest honors of my life." (Aaron Chown-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, such respect for you and such respect for your country."

Over the years, Trump has spoken favorably about the royals.

WATCH: ROYAL FAMILY WELCOMES TRUMP, FIRST LADY DURING SECOND OFFICIAL STATE VISIT

During his trip to Scotland in July, Trump described them as "really great people" to reporters at a press conference.

Donald Trump sharing a laugh with King Charles III as their wives look on.

From left: First lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"… I think the U.K. is very lucky; you could have people that weren't great people," the president said, as quoted by People magazine. "I don't know if I can say that, but you could have people that weren't."

He also spoke highly of the late queen following her death in Sept. 2022. England's longest-reigning monarch was 96.

Queen Elizabeth gives a big smile while wearing a bright green coat with a matching hat.

Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-reigning monarch, died in 2022. She was 96. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Trump wrote on Truth Social at the time, as quoted by People.

"Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief."

President Trump sharing a smile with Queen Elizabeth II during a state banquet.

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II are seen here at a state banquet in Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019, in London, England. (Dominic Lipinski- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain," he continued. "Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world."

"However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women."

President Trump walking next to Queen Elizabeth II watching the guards.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards, at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018.  (Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In March 2024, Trump expressed his admiration for the royals during an interview with Nigel Farage, a news presenter and former U.K. politician, published by GB News.

Donald Trump shaking Kate Middleton's hand.

President Trump told the Princess of Wales, "You’re beautiful, so beautiful" during his state visit on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m a big fan of the concept of the royal family," Trump said. "… I’m a little prejudiced because I thought the queen was incredible. … She’s almost never made a mistake."

When speaking about Charles, Trump noted they disagreed on environmental issues but said he still liked the reigning monarch.

King Charles showing President Donald Trump a guard at Windsor.

King Charles III and President Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"We have different views, but we get along," said Trump. "I think he’s a really wonderful guy, we get along, he was a little bit more into environmental restrictions than I am."

King Charles and President Trump walking outside together.

President Donald Trump (right) walks with Britain's former Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (left) as he arrives for a welcome ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019. Charles was crowned in May 2023. (TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"I like him and I hope he’s going to be OK," Trump added, referring to the king's health. Charles, 76, was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024.

Trump's book, "Save America," which was published in September 2024, featured a photo of the president with the late queen, Newsweek reported. The image had a caption that read, "They said I made the Queen happy, and I said, 'No, she made me happy!'"

President Trump holding Queen Elizabeth's hand in the U.K.

President Trump wrote about meeting Queen Elizabeth II in his Sept. 2024 book "Save America." (Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Ahead of his visit, Trump hailed the "great honor" of being hosted by his "friend" the king at "the ultimate" Windsor Castle for his second state visit, the U.K.’s Standard reported.

Aeral view of Windsor Castle during Trump's state visit.

A view of Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England during Trump's state visit. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"My relationship is very good with the U.K., and Charles, as you know, who’s now king, is my friend," Trump told reporters, quoted by the outlet. "It’s the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honored twice. So, it’s a great honor."

"And this one’s at Windsor," said Trump. "And I don’t want to say one’s better than the other, but they say Windsor Castle is the ultimate, right? So, it’s going to be nice."

Prince William speaking with President Donald Trump at Windsor.

Prince William (left) receives President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025, in Windsor, England.  (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital that Trump’s appreciation for the royals is "welcomed" by the House of Windsor and cements the special relationship between the two countries.

An aerial view of Windsor Castle with the American flag.

An American flag is seen outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 11, 2025, ahead of Trump's state visit. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The 79-year-old president isn’t the only one who has developed a relationship with the royals.

In her 2024 memoir, Melania revealed that the couple exchanged letters with King Charles "to this day."

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LAVISH WINDSOR CASTLE VISIT FEATURES GRAND SUITE, ‘ROYAL BLEND’ TEA AND MILITARY HONORS

King Charles inside a royal carriage next to a horse.

King Charles III and President Donald Trump (unseen) travel in The Irish State Coach during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle on Sept. 17, 2025. (ADRIAN DENNIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the king wrote a private letter to Trump after he survived an assassination attempt in 2024.

Former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally

When President Trump survived an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, at a rally near Butler, Pennsylvania, King Charles III wrote him a letter. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"Charles is a great letter writer," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of "My Mother and I," told Fox News Digital.

"I don’t know where he finds the time, but he loves to write letters," she said. "He certainly used to write these very long, beautiful letters. I’ve seen a few of them and thought, ‘I’ll copy that phrase myself!’ He’s very effusive. He would be a great pen pal to have."

President Donald Trump and King Charles walking together and talking.

President Donald Trump and King Charles III during the ceremonial welcome on Sept. 17, 2025 in Windsor, England. (Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The invitation for Trump’s second state visit was hand-delivered by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer earlier this year during a meeting at the White House.

President Trump holding a letter from King Charles.

President Trump holding King Charles III's invitation for a second state visit on Feb. 27, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images)

After reading it, Trump said it was a "great, great honor" and appeared pleased to know he would be staying at Windsor Castle, The Associated Press reported.

"That’s really something," he said.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

