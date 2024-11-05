Queen Camilla forced to cancel events due to chest infection

Queen Camilla was forced to cancel events as she is battling a chest infection.

Her Majesty was advised to take a "short period of rest," effectively canceling Camilla's events for the week.

"Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest," a statement from the palace read, according to the BBC.

"With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week, but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal."

King Charles 'overruled' Queen Camilla when she didn't want him to reveal his health conditions

It seems as if Queen Camilla is still planning to attend the Remembrance events this week.

Remembrance Sunday takes place on the second Sunday of November, and the royal family publicly honors those who have died serving the country. Princess Kate Middleton is expected to attend the events after battling cancer.

The queen will miss the Field of Remembrance opening, which is set to take place on Thursday. The senior royal is expected to appear at Saturday's Festival of Remembrance and the commemorative service on Sunday morning.

Queen Camilla's chest infection comes after the royal family has been dealing with multiple health scares. Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

After taking a short break, His Majesty returned to his public duties in April.

Shortly after, the palace revealed the Princess of Wales was also battling cancer.

Kate Middleton had undergone a planned abdominal surgery, when they determined her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," the Princess of Wales said in a pre-recorded message in March. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Middleton added. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

