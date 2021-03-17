Kim Kardashian stuns in green dress: ‘Do not disturb plz’

Kim Kardashian is feeling festive for St. Patrick’s Day.

Ahead of the holiday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 40, took to social media to share several photos of herself rocking a timely green dress.

She paired her look with matching strappy heels.

"Do not disturb plz," Kardashian captioned the pair of photos.

Kardashian’s post was a big hit among her fans, receiving 125,000 likes on Twitter and nearly 3 million likes on Instagram.

"Your [sic] so beautiful Kim !" one Instagram user wrote. "Gorgeous!!! [five green heart emojis]," said another.

"queen," another user simply wrote.

Meanwhile, on St. Patrick's Day, Kardashian also shared a clip of her modeling an all-green look for a KKW Beauty photoshoot.

"shoot today," she captioned the clip, which sees Kardashian wearing green pants and a black corset with green flame detailing.

Kardashian’s posts come just days after she opened up about her challenging year.

"I think this year has been challenging for so many people but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things," Kardashian told Vogue on Monday. "That is a huge — I think awakening that some people had."

"I always try to look at things in a positive way," she continued. "Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless. That part has been so beautiful."

In February, Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage.

Reports of reasoning for the divorce have varied, with sources previously claiming that their politics, lifestyle, Calabasas home and even the rapper's surprisingly brief attendance at her lavish birthday party last year have all been points of contention.

The couple shares four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.