Kim Kardashian reflects on 'challenging year': 'I always try to look at things in a positive way'

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on the last year in a positive light.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 40, recently opened up on "Good Morning Vogue" about the hardships she has faced over the past year and revealed that 2020 was "such a challenging year."

"I think this year has been challenging for so many people but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things," Kardashian said on Monday. "That is a huge — I think awakening that some people had."

Despite a tumultuous year characterized by the coronavirus pandemic and her divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian says that she looks back at 2020 "in a positive way."

"I always try to look at things in a positive way," she continued. "Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless. That part has been so beautiful."

Kardashian’s thoughts come just one month after the Skims mogul filed for divorce from West after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the reality TV queen is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

West, 43, is reportedly not objecting.

Reports of reasoning for the divorce have varied, with sources previously claiming that their politics, lifestyle, Calabasas home and even the rapper's surprisingly brief attendance at her lavish birthday party last year have all been points of contention.