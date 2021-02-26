Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s divorce details revealed: reports

New details surrounding Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce have been revealed.

According to court documents, the reality star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce.

Kardashian has also reportedly requested that the ability to award spousal support by either herself or West be terminated, according to Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly, which obtained the court papers.

The documents also reveal that their date of separation is still "TBD" and, as previously reported, that the famous pair had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The prenup, which will help them to avoid a hairy dispute over their massive fortune, reportedly states that the assets and obligations of the "Power" rapper and Kardashian are their own respective properties.

Docs were filled on Monday, Feb. 22, and the Skims creator is being represented by famed divorce attorney of the stars, Laura Wasser, dubbed the "Disso Queen."

Last week, it was revealed that Kardashian, 40, is also seeking joint and legal custody of the four children she shares with West, 43: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

The split is said to be perfectly amicable.

Reports of reasoning for the divorce have varied, with sources previously claiming that their politics, lifestyle, Calabasas home and even the rapper's surprisingly brief attendance at his wife's lavish birthday party last year have all been points of contention.

The two began dating in 2012 and confirmed their relationship by appearing at public events together.

They married on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.

The marriage was West's first and Kardashian's third. She was first married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000-2004, then to basketball pro Chris Humphries from 2011-2013, though she filed for divorce just 72 days after their wedding.

News of a split between Kardashian and West first broke back in January.

When the reports initially surfaced in January, E! News reported that Kardashian had not yet filed divorce paperwork because she wanted to ensure that she was "making the right decision for the kids," according to an insider.

TMZ also reported, at the time, that the two had been living separately for a few months and that their relationship was "in deep trouble for the last half of 2020," with the pair reportedly in marriage counseling.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that "Kim got Kanye to go up there [to Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done."

