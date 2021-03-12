Kim Kardashian tells her social media followers to 'zone out and focus on you' in new bikini post

Kim Kardashian is soaking up some sun -- and dishing out advice to her 209 million social media followers.

On Friday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, 40, took to Instagram to share a carousel of bikini pics.

The series of pictures see a sun-kissed Kardashian posing in a low-cut olive green bikini paired with chic sunglasses and a simple necklace.

"Zone out and focus on you," Kardashian wrote in the caption.

The post received nearly 4 million likes in the process.

"Gorgeous as always! [heart emojis]," one fan wrote. "Kimmy you been actin up," another user said.

"Heard that [clapping emoji]," said Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Ok Keeks!!!!!! Hottie!!!!! In the zone [heart emojis]," sister Khloé chimed in.

Kardashian's advice to her fans comes just one month after the Skims mogul filed for divorce from her husband, Kanye West, after nearly seven years of marriage.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the reality TV queen is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

West, 43, is reportedly not objecting.

Reports of reasoning for the divorce have varied, with sources previously claiming that their politics, lifestyle, Calabasas home and even the rapper's surprisingly brief attendance at her lavish birthday party last year have all been points of contention.