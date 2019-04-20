Kim Kardashian reacts to college admissions scandal, would never use 'privilege' to help her kids

Kim Kardashian is the mother of three, soon to be four, kids, and she's finally addressing how she feels about the recent college admissions scandal.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and beauty mogul has tremendous influence in many areas of pop culture but doesn't believe in using her clout to assist her kids in their future endeavors, academic or otherwise

While appearing on Van Jones' show on CNN, the star insisted she would never use her "privilege" to help get her kids into a college they couldn't get into themselves.

KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS SHE 'ACED' HER TORTS EXAM AFTER REVEALING PLANS TO BE A LAWYER

"If they couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway," she explained. "That's what I see is not appropriate."

She and husband Kanye West are focused on teaching their kids to "be kind" and remain "as grounded as possible" despite their celebrity status. "To buy your way into something just wouldn't benefit anybody," she said.

Kardashian is currently studying to become a lawyer even though she never finished college. She wants to set a good example for her kids and teach them "it's never too late" to finish your degree.

KIM KARDASHIAN REVEALS SHE’S STUDYING TO BECOME A LAWYER

The past few months have been intense as Kardashian is "studying all the time" while maintaining all her businesses and balancing home life. She's thankful for West who's "really stepped it up" and helping her out.

"I said, ‘You know what, I have my full-time filming job. I have my beauty business. I work full time and I'm going to take on another 18 hours a week that's required.' Some people just didn't really understand how it works, and I think people assume that I'm just prepping for the Bar and not actually studying or going to school," the star admitted.

On Monday Kardashian posted a lengthy message to her more than 135 million followers about the backlash she received after announcing she wants to become a lawyer.

"I've seen some comments from people who are saying it's my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case. One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am... For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me," she wrote.

Kardashian wants to take the bar exam in 2022.