Kim Kardashian says she 'aced' her torts exam after revealing plans to be a lawyer

Just one week after it was revealed that Kim Kardashian is studying to become a lawyer, the reality star has not only passed one of her exams — but she did it with flying colors.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old shared the exciting news about her torts test with her 60 million social media followers.

"Aced my test btw," she wrote on Twitter along with several emojis.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star revealed her plans on becoming a lawyer in an interview with Vogue last week after the writer noticed a large pile of books on tort law in the social media star’s house.

Kardashian told the magazine she decided last summer to do a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm based in San Francisco and planned to take the bar in 2022. Despite Kardashian not finishing college, in the state of California, “reading the law or apprenticing with a lawyer or judge” is allowed, according to the magazine. If she passes the “baby bar” this summer, she will be allowed to study for three more years.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” the mom of three explained to the outlet, adding that she was inspired to study law after she saw a "really good result" following her high-profile campaign for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson last year.

The great-grandmother was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted of a first-time nonviolent drug offense. In May, Kardashian visited the White House to meet with President Trump about Johnson and, in June, Trump commuted her life sentence.

On Monday, the KKW Beauty mogul further explained her decision, while also hitting back at critics who said it was her "privilege" and "money" that got her where she is.

"Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly," she captioned a photograph of herself studying with two pals.

"As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case," she continued. "One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals.

"You can create your own lanes, just as I am," Kardashian noted. "The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in 'reading the law', which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers."

Kardashian also had a message to anyone thinking she's taking "the easy way out."

"My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study," she shared. "I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me.

"I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It’s never too late to follow your dreams.

"I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck," she concluded.

Fox News' Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.