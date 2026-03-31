Kid Rock Nashville home flyover prompts US Army to suspend aircrew

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The Army suspended the aircrew involved in a helicopter flyover at Kid Rock's Nashville mansion over the weekend from flight duties, Fox News Digital confirmed.

On Saturday, the "Cowboy" singer pumped his fist in the air as two AH-64 Apache helicopters idled outside his home in Tennessee , aptly dubbed the "Southern White House."

Following the stunt, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell confirmed an investigation was launched to "review the circumstances surrounding this activity."

KID ROCK SPARKS US ARMY INVESTIGATION AFTER MILITARY HELICOPTERS STUNT AT TENNESSEE ESTATE

"The Army has confirmed that on March 28, two Apache helicopters from the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell conducted a flight in the Nashville area that has attracted public and media attention," Maj. Montrell Russell told Fox News Digital.

"This incident is now under an Army Regulation 15-6 administrative investigation. The personnel involved have been suspended from flight duties while the Army reviews the circumstances surrounding the mission, including compliance with relevant FAA regulations, aviation safety protocol, and approval requirements."

Russell added, "Since the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to discuss specific findings at this time. The Army takes any allegations of unauthorized or unsafe flight operations very seriously and is committed to enforcing standards and holding personnel accountable."

When asked about the incident Monday, Kid Rock, whose full name is Robert Ritchie, admitted he wasn't too worried about repercussions due to his affiliation with President Donald Trump.

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"I think they're gonna be alright," he told WKRN . "My buddy is commander in chief. I mean, what are they looking into? They stopped seconds … a minute?"

Rock, 55, explained that he regularly says "what's up" when the pilots are practicing in the area. "It was pretty cool they stopped right there," he explained of Saturday's maneuver. "I wasn't expecting any of that, but I thought it was pretty neat."

The AH-64 Apache helicopters reportedly flew over the No Kings protest in downtown Nashville earlier in the day.

"Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as "Kid Rock"). The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity," Maj. Jonathon Bless, 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs Officer, told local WKRN.

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"The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations. We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously."

"These helicopters were flying a route in the Nashville vicinity for training purposes. Any association with the No Kings Rally also happening in Nashville that day is entirely coincidental," said Bless.

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In the clip shared on social media, Rock cheered as an Apache attack helicopter hovered by his pool, which featured a life-sized sculpture of the Statue of Liberty.

"This is a level of respect that s--- for brains Governor of California will never know," the musician captioned his video .

"God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."