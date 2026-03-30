Kid Rock sparks US Army investigation after military helicopters stunt at Tennessee estate

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Kid Rock came under fire by the US Army after the musician shared a clip of what appeared to be military helicopters hovering above his Nashville residence.

The "Cowboy" singer pumped his fist in the air as two helicopters idled outside his home in Tennessee, dubbed the "Southern White House."

"I think they're gonna be alright," he told WKRN. "My buddy is commander in chief. I mean, what are they looking into? They stopped seconds … a minute?"

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Rock, 55, explained that he regularly says "whats up" when the pilots are practicing in the area. "It was pretty cool they stopped right there," he explained of Saturday's maneuver. "I wasn't expecting any of that, but I thought it was pretty neat."

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Rock, whose full name is Robert Ritchie, cheered as an Apache attack helicopter hovered by his pool, which featured a life-sized sculpture of the Statue of Liberty.

"This is a level of respect that s--- for brains Governor of California will never know," the musician captioned his video.

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"God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

A spokesperson for Fort Campbell told local WKRN that an investigation has been launched into the flight at Kid Rock’s Whites Creek home.

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"Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as "Kid Rock"). The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity," said Maj. Jonathon Bless, 101st Airborne Division Public Affairs Officer.

"The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations. We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously."

The AH-64 Apache helicopters reportedly flew over the No Kings protest in downtown Nashville earlier in the day.

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"These helicopters were flying a route in the Nashville vicinity for training purposes. Any association with the No Kings Rally also happening in Nashville that day is entirely coincidental," said Bless.

Kid Rock is an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump , backing him in all three of his presidential campaigns.

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He performed his song "American Bad A--" at the 2024 Republican National Convention with altered lyrics to showcase his support for Trump.