Khloe Kardashian recalls being Nicole Richie’s assistant after ‘Simple Life’ success: ‘I just needed a job’

Khloe Kardashian once worked for Nicole Richie before she reached her own fame with “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Kardashian, 36, and Richie, 39, were “best friends growing up” before the “Simple Life” star hired her as an assistant once she reached reality television fame.

The “Revenge Body” host opened up about the experience during a recent appearance on the Emergency Contact podcast.

Kardashian was trying to recall when she met the podcast co-host Simon Huck, which she joked was “five faces ago,” in reference to plastic surgery speculation.

"I was Nicole Richie's assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban's assistant and we met five faces ago," she told Huck, 36.

Kardashian added that the assistant job for Richie was “not long.”

"I went to school with her," the reality star explained. "She was one of my best friends growing up and we were just really, really close and then when she started doing ‘Simple Life’ — I think it was after ‘Simple Life’ — she just needed some help and I just needed a job."

Ironically, the Good American founder’s sister, Kim, was once Richie’s “Simple Life” co-star Paris Hilton’s assistant.

Kardashian and Richie may not be “really close” anymore, but the two still have a unique connection.

Richie’s younger sister Sofia has been featured on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” because of her on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick.

Disick, 37, shares three children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.