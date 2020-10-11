Kim Kardashian-West donates $1M to Armenia Fund amid ongoing conflict, urges followers to donate too

Kim Kardashian-West is putting her money where her mouth is, revealing she donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

The reality TV star and business mogul, who is of Armenian descent, previously spoke out about the conflict happening in the country, which has seen violent fighting break out in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, a hotly fought-after land parcel bordering Christian-dominant Armenia and Muslim-majority Azerbaijan.

Kardashian-West and her famous sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, took to Instagram on Saturday to raise awareness of the situation for The Armenia Fund, which seeks to provide food, shelter, medical care and other humanitarian relief efforts for those affected by the conflict.

“I’m so honored to be part of today’s global effort to support the @armeniafund. I’ve been speaking out about the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh and having conversations with so many others to bring further awareness to the crisis that we cannot allow to advance,” Kardashian-West said in a video message to her followers on Instagram. “My thoughts and prayers are with the brave men, women and children. I want everyone to remember that despite the distance that separates us, we are not limited by borders and we are one global Armenian nation together.”

The celebrity then encouraged her followers to get involved by either donating themselves or simply spreading the word so that others with the means can help out as well.

“I will be donating $1M to assist their efforts on the ground and invite you to join me. Whether you are helping with just raising awareness and posting on social media or donating just $1, every bit helps.”

Her sisters followed suit, with Khloe Kardashian posting a black-and-white video of herself imploring her followers to assist as well.

“My heart aches for everybody, but now that I am a mother, it literally shatters my soul to imagine what these children are feeling, what they’re seeing, what they’re going through. I don’t think you have to be a parent to have empathy and compassion for these children,” Khloe said. “My thoughts and prayers are with these children, their families and, of course, the very brave men and women.”

She asked her followers to join her in supporting the cause but did not disclose how much she donated in support.

“Join me in supporting the fund today,” Kourtney added. “Whether it’s by spreading awareness on social media or donating just $1, no effort made is too small. We are all a part of one global Armenian nation together.”

The ladies of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” have always held their Armenian roots close to their hearts. Last year, Kim was accompanied by her husband, Kanye West, and Kourtney’s family on a trip to the country where they had their kids baptized at an Armenian Church.

“So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church," Kim wrote at the time. “This church was built in 303 AD."