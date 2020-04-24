Sofia Richie flashes abs in tiny bikini on Malibu beach

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sofia Richie soaked up some sun this week while parading around a California beach in a tiny bikini.

Lionel Richie's 21-year-old daughter was spotted hitting the waves and taking a stroll in the sand in Malibu with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, their dog, Hershula, and a female friend.

In photos obtained by Fox News, Richie's abs were on full display as she donned a yellow two-piece.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the model often posted videos to her Instagram showing her putting work in the gym. Judging by her latest snaps, the hard work is paying off.

Richie has also found some solitude while isolating at home in her backyard, where she's taken selfies in front of a bunch of potted lemon trees.

"Finally some sunshine," she captioned a series of snaps showing off her outdoor digs.

And in honor of Earth Day this week, Richie posted some throwback photos of some of her favorite places around the globe, including European beaches and winter getaways.

"I love it here! Happy earth day, Let's take care of this beautiful planet," she captioned the photos.