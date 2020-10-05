Kim Kardashian recalls helping Kanye West during his coronavirus fight: 'It was so scary'

Kim Kardashian had a brush with coronavirus during the earlier days of the global health crisis.

The 39-year-old reality star helped care for her husband Kanye West as he fought the novel virus earlier this year while also taking care of their four children, as she detailed in a recent interview with Grazia magazine.

The two share North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

"Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” recalled Kardashian. "It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help."

The star said she'd change her husband's sheets and "help him get out of bed when he wasn't feeling good" as he fought the infection.

"It was a challenge because it was so unknown," she confessed. "Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time."

Kardashian said that West, 43, contracted COVID-19 "during the time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they had" also tested positive for coronavirus, which occurred in mid-March.

In an interview with Forbes, West said he contracted the virus in late February.

"Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it," he recalled of fighting the infection. "I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!"

On Saturday, West sent well wishes to President Donald Trump and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, following their positive coronavirus diagnosis.

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” West wrote in a tweet. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”