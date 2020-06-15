Kim Kardashian shares apprehension about attending Scott Disick's birthday party amid coronavirus pandemic

Kim Kardashian opened up about the apprehension she felt going to a family birthday party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star shared a collection of photos from the family party for Scott Disick’s birthday that shows her celebrating the big day along with her mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe and Kourtney, as well as their kids.

In the snaps, Kim looks happy in a blue crop top and jeans while munching on an ice cream cone. However, in the post’s caption, she shared that she felt nervous attending the gathering amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is forcing health experts to encourage people to practice social distancing.

“We celebrated Scott’s bday a few weeks ago with just family and it was really my first time being around a group of people (small group),” she wrote. “It was kind of nice but kind of scary too. How is everyone feeling about being out and about?”

Although Kim is asking her followers for their thoughts, her sister Khloe also shared photos from the party and had a lot to say to commenters who criticized her for not social distancing.

“They are all cousins,” she wrote back to one negative commenter, according to Us Weekly. “So we know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly OK to do in the state of CA.”

She responded to a different comment on Instagram writing: “Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess.”

As of Monday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 7,925,237 people across 188 countries and territories, resulting in over 433,648 deaths.

In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying over 2,094,069 illnesses and at least 115,732 deaths.