Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian reunite and say they’re ‘cuties’

Longtime Hollywood gal pals, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, reunited on Friday for what appears to be a night out on the town.

In the backseat of a car, the pair posed for a pouty kissy-faced selfie video, which Hilton shared on her Instagram.

“Cuties,” Kardashian cooed while she blew a kiss to the camera.

Hilton voiced her approval with a simple, “Yes.”

The 39-year-old hotel heiress and DJ grinned while she tossed her head side-to-side and played with her long blonde locks.

“We’re like opposite twins,” Kardashian, 39, continued with a smile and pout of her own.

“I know, I love it,” Hilton replied with a reserved giggle.

And naturally, the two media personalities took a moment to promote Hilton’s new documentary “This is Paris,” in a separate post.

“We’re just hanging out. Just a fun day. Me and Paris, if you haven’t seen her documentary on YouTube yet, you guys should check it out,” Kardashian shared in a video while Hilton nodded along. “That’s it.”

“That’s it,” Hilton echoed while donning a pair of rose-colored sunglasses.

Hilton’s 1 hour and 45-minute documentary premiered as a YouTube Premium original on Sept. 13 and was made available to stream for free the following day.

The biographical documentary reveals intimate details about the socialite’s life. The film has an average rating of 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Clips of Hilton commenting on physical abuse she allegedly endured while she was enrolled at the Provo Canyon School in Utah at age 17 has been used to tease the documentary in recent weeks.

“The staff would say terrible things. They were constantly making me feel bad about myself and bullying me. I think it was their goal to break us down. And they were physically abusive, hitting and strangling us,” Hilton says in the documentary. “They wanted to instill fear in the kids so we’d be too scared to disobey them.”

Hilton has voiced her intent to be an advocate against abusive boarding schools by sharing her tough experiences.

Kardashian is on a similar path to do good in the world with her four-year apprenticeship at a San Francisco-based law firm. She aims to become a lawyer by 2022.