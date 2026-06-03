Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson’s past controversial remarks resurface after halting patriotic chant

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When Chris Robinson sparked backlash for shutting down a "U.S.A." chant at a Black Crowes concert over the weekend, the controversy resurfaced a familiar pattern of outspokenness from the musician.

While the rock legend has insisted he's "not interested in politics," Robinson has openly criticized issues ranging from conformity to cultural prejudice and complacency throughout the years.

His latest public remarks caused quite the uproar among concertgoers and social media users.

On Sunday, during The Black Crowes' show in Tampa, Florida, a screen reportedly displayed the band's mascot dressed as Uncle Sam, prompting members of the crowd to break into "U.S.A." chants, according to TMZ .

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Robinson allegedly responded, "Thanks for the geography lesson," before adding, "I don't know what you have to be so proud of right now."

The statement drew boos from the crowd and prompted some concertgoers to walk out before the show ended.

In videos circulating online, Robinson can be heard saying, "Some of us have real faith. For those of you f---ing booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f---ing ignorant."

Months earlier, however, the Black Crowes singer claimed he had no interest in taking a political stance.

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"I’m not interested in politics. I’m more interested in poetry and art and people and experience," he told Mojo magazine. "But a song doesn’t have to be like an overt political statement. I know what’s right and wrong – and this s--t going on right now is wrong."

"Look man, I’m almost 60, all right. I don’t tell anyone what to do, because I don’t like to be told what to do," he continued. "But I know right and wrong. The world’s teetering on the edge with all this bulls---, but if there’s a street fighting man out there, he’d got to be a young man, right? But these kids don’t seem to give a f--k. I get it, I guess their phone is their interest. I don’t know, though, I still go to bookstores and read books and all the lyrics on this album were written in pen. I’m a mid-20th century product."

"Rock’n’rollers are meant to be outsiders, weirdos, freaks…." he added.

The Atlanta native, who started the band with his brother, Rich Robinson, in 1984, found major success in the early 1990s. The band split in 2015 but reunited four years later and is currently on tour promoting its 10th studio album, "A Pound of Feathers."

That same year, when the rock band broke up, Robinson spoke candidly about artists' obsession with personas and what other people think of them and their beliefs.

"Completely," Robinson told Smashing Interview Magazine when asked if he believes that artists seem to care more about image than the actual music. "Otherwise, what would the response be to our age of violence, anxiety, fear, ignorance and racism? The earth is crying out. Our bodies are sick and blistering. The earth is sick and blistering."

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"So let’s let kids get their teeth whitened and have these f--ing people who haven’t gone a day in f---ing decades without having a meal, tell them what to do. It’s about assimilation. There’s no art there," he continued.

"You can’t say anything without people needing to make it something shallower, making a sound bite," he added. "You can tell by the way I f---ing ramble on, that I don’t do sound bites too well. I find the same thing with music. There’s nothing interesting in it. If it makes you feel better to consider yourself an artist, or if that’s what you have to call it, good."

After Sunday's remarks at the concert, people were quick to respond online.

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"Shouldn’t concerts be a great place to escape the daily grind?" one user asked on X.

"It’s just stupidity. Give the politics a rest for 90 minutes," another commented. "I don’t know why they feel compelled to spit on their fans."

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"Never a good idea to insult half of your fans," another person quipped. "It hasn’t worked for Hollywood and it won’t work for the Crowes either. All they have to do is entertain people, keep political views out of it. Love the Crowes but this is a mistake."

Other fans were quick to come to the band's defense.

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"It's rock and roll. You're supposed to be offended, that's the attitude that makes it dangerous," one fan wrote on X. "It's not 'go along with the flow like everyone else' music. It's rebellious & Chris Robinson isn't well known for his warm personality & happy vibes? He's always been like this."

"Chris has had on-stage rants for years," another wrote. "My favorite live band. Will see them twice this summer."

"Chris can choose to say whatever he likes.... and the audience can choose to leave. What's the problem? Someone get their feelings hurt?" another added.

A representative for The Black Crowes did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.