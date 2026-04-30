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Nancy Guthrie

Three months after Nancy Guthrie's abduction, sheriff's office renews plea as key questions remain unanswered

Police found a trail of blood drops near her front door and the back door propped open in the Catalina Foothills home

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Savannah Guthrie reveals terrifying new clues in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case Video

Savannah Guthrie reveals terrifying new clues in Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case

Savannah Guthrie reveals terrifying new clues in her mother Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping case, detailing propped-open back doors, blood on the doorstep, and a disabled Ring camera from February 6. Retired FBI supervisory agent James Gagliano analyzes the challenging desert terrain in Tucson, Arizona, emphasizing the difficulty in finding the abductors. Savannah expresses profound guilt, fearing she is responsible for her mother's abduction, which she believes was connected to her fame.

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Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, has now been missing for three months after a suspected abduction from her bedroom in her home of decades in the Catalina Foothills, north of Tucson, Arizona — and local authorities say the search "remains active and ongoing."

"Anyone with information related to the Nancy Guthrie case is encouraged to come forward," a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation, told Fox News Digital. "Please contact 88-CRIME or the FBI tip line at 1-800-225-5324."

The request for more information from the public comes days after a private lab in Florida sent crime scene DNA samples to the FBI, and after a retired agent revealed that he believes the blood pattern on her front porch suggests a single abductor.

ARIZONA SHERIFF BLOCKING FBI FROM KEY EVIDENCE IN ESCALATING GUTHRIE CASE: SOURCE

Savannah Guthrie standing in a studio with inset images of her mother Nancy Guthrie and an aerial view of a home in Arizona

Savannah Guthrie returned to "Today" after a two-month absence following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, from her Arizona home amid a suspected kidnapping investigation. (Getty Images/Fox News Digital)

Guthrie was driven home from dinner at the home of her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband Tommaso Cioni, arriving just before 10 p.m.

Her doorbell camera disconnected around 1:47 a.m. the following morning, but authorities were able to recover some video showing a masked, armed suspect at her front door.

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Pima County deputies examining a flyer taped to a mailbox outside Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson

Pima County deputies examine a flyer taped to the mailbox outside Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 23, 2026. Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her home in the early hours of Feb. 1. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

At 2:12 a.m., home security software detected a person in front of one of her cameras, but investigators could not obtain video. At 2:28 a.m., her pacemaker app disconnected from her phone.

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Last month, 11 weeks into the investigation, the FBI finally received a hair sample obtained from the crime scene after it was sent to a Florida forensics lab to no avail. Experts have said it could take weeks or months for more advanced testing.

"The Pima County Sheriff’s Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case," the spokesperson said.

Aerial view of Nancy Guthrie's home and surrounding property in Tucson, Arizona.

Aerial drone shots show the home and grounds of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Ariz., on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Nancy Guthrie, mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, is suspected of being abducted from her home earlier this week. (Fox Flight Team/Fox News)

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Police arrived at Guthrie's home around noon on Feb. 1 after relatives reported her missing. They found the back door propped open, according to public remarks from Savannah Guthrie, and a trail of blood drops near her front door.

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Two images showing a masked man wearing gloves on Nancy Guthrie's porch

The FBI released two images recovered from Nancy Guthrie's Nest doorbell camera showing a masked man wearing gloves on her porch. It is unclear if both images show the same person. (Courtesy of FBI)

Police have not yet identified a masked intruder recorded on her front steps by a Nest doorbell camera. They say he was carrying an Ozark Trail brand hiking backpack, available at Walmart. He was also wearing long sleeves, gloves and a holstered pistol.

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Guthrie had just turned 84 on Jan. 27.

There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million.

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