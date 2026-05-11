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Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie missing 100 days as sheriff says 'nothing new' and volunteer groups are shut out of search

A combined reward of more than $1.2M remains unclaimed as the 84-year-old's case enters its 14th week

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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How natural escape paths carve up desert near Nancy Guthrie's home Video

How natural escape paths carve up desert near Nancy Guthrie's home

Retired PCSD Lt. Bob Krygier breaks down the unique terrain in Tucson, Arizona, and how it complicates the search for Nancy Guthrie.

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TUCSON, Ariz. — It's been 100 days since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie's suspected abduction from her Tucson bedroom, and authorities say they have "nothing new" — as outside volunteer groups push to join the search.

Guthrie vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills, an upscale suburb north of Tucson, in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to authorities. There have been no signs of her since. There are no publicly identified suspects, beyond a masked man who appeared on her front steps on doorbell video.

"We just want to help, and we just want to find Nancy Guthrie," said Josh Gill, an organizer at the Louisiana-based nonprofit United Cajun Navy (UCN), which volunteers for search and rescue operations around the country. "That's it."

UCN has participated in several other successful searches recently, including one that found missing Louisiana 14-year-old Heaven Bruno after 67 days, Gill said. A tipster who follows UCN social media posts sharing coverage of her disappearance and reported a potential sighting to state police, who found her alive, Gill said.

UNITED CAJUN NAVY OFFERS SEARCH AND RESCUE SERVICES IN HUNT FOR NANCY GUTHRIE

Nancy Guthrie portrait and Pima County deputies investigating outside her Tucson home

Pima County deputies investigate outside the home of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona. Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1, when she is believed to have been abducted from her house. (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital, Courtesy NBC)

"They found her and reported it," he told Fox News Digital, adding that's not the first time someone saw a UCN post about a case before calling in a tip that helped crack it.

Another group, Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Searching Mothers of Sonora), has also asked for permission to help.

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Fox News Digital asked the Pima County Sheriff's Department for details about air and ground searches last week; however, they declined to discuss anything beyond what investigators shared with the public back on Feb. 2.

NANCY GUTHRIE NEIGHBORS' RING CAMERA CAPTURES VEHICLES ON POSSIBLE ROUTE FROM CRIME SCENE

Law enforcement personnel looking near a roadway outside Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood in Catalina Foothills Tucson

Law enforcement personnel search near a roadway outside Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood in Catalina Foothills outside Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 11, 2026. (Patrick Breen/The Republic)

"We had a map in the initial press conference on the screens for the initial search," a spokesperson said. "I've been advised that we do not have any additional information to provide."

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That map appears to show the search heavily focused on Guthrie's immediate neighborhood. The colored lines represent ground searches. Two rings showed the general area of ground covered by helicopter and plane.

On Saturday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Digital that his investigators are getting closer to solving the case. He did not elaborate, however.

FBI investigators searching in Catalina Foothills Tucson Arizona

FBI investigators search the Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 11, 2026, as part of the ongoing investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

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The most recent publicly known development is that a private lab in Florida that received DNA evidence from inside Guthrie's home back in February had transferred the sample to the FBI for more advanced analysis after 11 weeks.

The case entered its 14th week Sunday.

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Speaking with Fox News' Jonathan Hunt Monday, Nanos said investigators were still working with the labs and following up on leads.

Pima Sheriff Chris Nanos in uniform entering his white Corvette at the PCSD HQ in Tucson

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos speaks in the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Tucson, Arizona, on Friday, May 8, 2026. Nanos said that investigators are getting closer to solving the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie. (Matt Symons for Fox News Digital)

NANCY GUTHRIE DISAPPEARANCE: SHERIFF SAYS AUTHORITIES LOOKING INTO CAR CAUGHT ON RING CAM, HAVEN'T MADE ID YET

"There is really nothing new," he said.

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Gill's group previously sent a 41-page proposal to the sheriff's department, seeking an official blessing from authorities before sending volunteers with K9s, drones and medical equipment. However, he told Fox News Digital that despite offering to revise the plan and a Change.org petition asking the sheriff to invite them in, the group has received "zero response."

General view of a wash near the home of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona

A general view of a wash near the home of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, on May 5, 2026. (Matthew Symons for Fox News Digital)

"At this point, I can't imagine saying no to anyone offering help," said Bob Krygier, a retired Pima County Sheriff's Department lieutenant who has been following the case. "Those are just extra feet on the ground that I don't have to pay, quite honestly."

Jason Pack, a retired FBI supervisory agent, said task force investigators are likely still making progress behind the scenes.

"If investigators are still reviewing evidence, revisiting timelines and pushing forensic analysis forward, then the case is still moving, even if most of that movement happens far from television cameras and social media speculation," he told Fox News Digital. "And sometimes the most important breakthroughs happen quietly long before the public ever hears a word about them."

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There's a combined reward of more than $1.2 million that remains unclaimed. The family is urging anyone with information to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.

To remain anonymous, contact Tucson's 88-Crime tip line at (520) 882-7463.
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