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Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie disappearance sparked harrowing 12-hour odyssey for Savannah

The 'Today' co-host describes a frantic cross-country journey after her 84-year-old mother vanished from her Arizona home

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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Savannah Guthrie reveals heartbreak over leaving Arizona while mother Nancy remains missing Video

Savannah Guthrie reveals heartbreak over leaving Arizona while mother Nancy remains missing

Fox News correspondent Claudia Cowan reports on Savannah Guthrie's latest message regarding her mother's disappearance.

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Nancy Guthrie's suspicious disappearance sparked a harrowing, 12-hour odyssey for her daughter, "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie — and it's still not over nearly two months later.

In an emotional "Dateline" interview with NBC colleague Hoda Kotb, she described the frantic moments after learning her 84-year-old mother had vanished from her Arizona home, prompting a desperate cross-country trip to be with family.

The ordeal began after what had been an ordinary evening with her children at "Today" co-host Carson Daly's home, she told Kotb last week.

"We had a beautiful, fun night together," she said, describing the visit.

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Savannah Guthrie standing on the Today show set at Rockefeller Plaza.

Savannah Guthrie visits the Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

On Sunday, her husband Mike Feldman returned from a golf outing.

"We were just saying hi, putting our stuff down, and the kids were running around — and my sister called me," she said.

Their mother, who has debilitating back pain and other mobility issues, was missing, she said.

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It was around 2 p.m. in New York and noon back in Tucson. Savannah told her sister, Annie, to call 911. She already had.

Nancy and Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break whilst hosting NBC's "Today Show" live from Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Pima County deputies were at the home — where they found concerning evidence: blood on the front porch, the backdoors propped open, Nancy's valuables undisturbed but no sign of her whereabouts.

Annie and her husband, Tommaso "Tommy" Cioni, had already called local hospitals, hoping she'd been picked up by paramedics, to no avail. Savannah called them too.

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"That was at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, but I was on a plane at 7:30 to Phoenix," she told Kotb. "And then a two-hour drive down to Tucson, and I probably got to my sister's house at 2 in the morning."

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has investigators walking toward the entrance of her daughter's

FBI agents arrive at the home of Annie Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. The family filmed a video response to a ransom demand deemed potentially credible. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Their brother Camron, who lives in Vermont, had also flown in. After arriving late at Annie's, Savannah remembers speaking with authorities again on the phone.

The following morning, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos held the first of three news briefings he delivered in the first week after Nancy's suspected kidnapping. He hasn't held any since.

Off the bat, he had concerns, he said. He deployed search and rescue teams to scour the area — and also sent homicide detectives to the home.

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The Guthrie family lays flowers at Nancy Guthrie's home

Annie Guthrie, her husband Tommaso Cioni, and Savannah Guthrie at their missing mother Nancy Guthrie's home on Monday, March 2, in Tucson, Arizona. (Fox News)

"It's very concerning what we're learning from the house," he told reporters.

Nancy had last been seen between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Jan. 31, when her son-in-law dropped her off at home after dinner at Annie's, according to authorities.

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Nancy was taken in her pajamas, Savannah said. She had no shoes on. And the suspected abductor or abductors left behind valuables, like her purse, phone and Apple watch, as well as medication her life depended on.

A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona

Photos released on Feb. 10, 2026, show a "subject" on Nancy Guthrie's property.  (Provided by FBI)

Soon ransom demands started coming in — although many are believed to be from impostors. But Savannah said at least two seemed credible to her family, and the siblings recorded video responses.

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"How is it possible that we are having to make a video speaking to a kidnapper who took an 84-year-old woman in the dead of night, in her pajamas, with no shoes, without her medicine and to beg for mercy?" Savannah asked Kotb.

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Nancy Guthrie posing for a photo.

An undated photo of Nancy Guthrie provided by NBC in response to the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of Today Show host, Savannah Guthrie. (Courtesy of NBC)

Investigators and the family have repeatedly appealed to the public for help. There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million in connection with the case — a million of it from the Guthrie family for their mother's recovery.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

"How can someone vanish without a trace? How? Someone knows something," Savannah said in her Dateline interview. "Even if that something's someone has been acting strange for the last 7, 8 weeks. Even if it’s just that. Somebody knows."

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The family has asked anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.
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