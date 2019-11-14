Kevin Hart recalls 'humbling' bathroom experience while recovering from near-fatal car crash

Kevin Hart is opening up about the hardships he faced following his near-fatal car accident in September and revealed that he needed a helper to use the bathroom.

Speaking on his SiriusXM show “Straight from the Hart,” the “Think Like a Man” star noted that he required restroom assistance as he was largely immobile following surgery.

“I could not f-----g move,” Hart, 40, said. “I could not wipe my a--- … I literally — I couldn’t do none of that.”

Hart then discussed being immobile and detailed a very graphic story of nearly defecating on himself after surgery.

“To move is a G-----n event,” Hart prefaced before noting the sudden urge to use the restroom.

“In my mind, I’m gonna f-----g s---t out my mouth — it’s trying to come out!”

“I sat up out that bed like the G-----n Undertaker,” Hart said — referring to the WWE wrestler’s famous sit-up motion.

“My stomach felt like somebody lit dynamite and threw it in my f---ing stomach and ran,” Hart continued.

Hart’s saving grace came in the form of a male nurse named Jose.

“Here's the most humbling thing in the world: [My wife] Eniko is sitting on the G-----n couch; Jose was my nurse, he's like, 60-years-old. Mexican dude,” Hart noted. “Jose comes in and don't ask me no questions.”

Hart then describes Jose’s brave actions in Hart’s time of need. “Jose grabs the gauze, puts this spongy soapy s--- on the gauze, turns me 'round and starts wiping my a---.”

“[Jose] said, ‘It's okay, man, I've been doing this for 40 years... keep it coming, man.’”

Hart noted that “It was humbling how it happened.”

“You really are helpless," he admitted. "There was nothing I could do — there was nothing I could do to stop that.”