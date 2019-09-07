Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Kevin Hart's car was supposedly missing key safety features: report

By Jon Levine | New York Post
Kevin Hart‘s car lacked important safety features which could have prevented many of the injuries he suffered in a car accident earlier this week, experts tell TMZ.

The souped up 1970 Plymouth Barracuda Hart was riding in did not have a five-point harness and a roll cage. The features are critically important for cars — like Hart’s — which also have a 720 horsepower engine.

Still, the comedian was lucky to be alive this week, after the Sept. 1 accident on Mulholland Highway left him with three spinal fractures.

He has since undergone back surgery and will require physical therapy to make a full recovery.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post