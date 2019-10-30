Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Hart posts inspiring video detailing his recovery from car crash

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Oct. 30 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart on Tuesday shared emotional video footage of his recovery process after he nearly died in a car crash in September.

Hart, who reportedly fractured his spine in three places in the crash, shared the footage of his rehab process on his Instagram page.

“When God talks, you got to listen,” Hart says over the footage, which shows him taking steps with a walker as health aides on both sides guide him.

“In this case, I honestly feel like God told me to sit down. You know, you’re moving too fast, you’re doing too much sometimes you can’t see the things you’re meant to see.”

In the Sept. 1 crash, Jared Black was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda in Los Angeles when he accelerated into a turn on Mulholland Highway and lost control of the car, the California Highway Patrol said.

