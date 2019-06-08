WWE’s Goldberg vs. the Undertaker match may have happened years too late, some fans say

It was a long-awaited match between two WWE legends. But when it was finally over, many fans on social media said they wish it had never happened at all.

Goldberg and the Undertaker finally clashed Friday at Super ShowDown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with the Undertaker emerging as the victor.

WWE HALL OF FAMER RIC FLAIR SLAMS FORMER AGENT, ACCUSES HER OF STEALING MONEY

There were at least two scary moments: At one point Goldberg grabbed the Undertaker and flipped him backward, narrowly avoiding what could have been a neck or shoulder injury.

At another point, the Undertaker flipped Goldberg upside-down in a “piledriver” move, landing Goldberg on his head. The piledriver is considered by many to be the most controversial move in wrestling.

Goldberg may have suffered a concussion, Ringside News reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some fans said it would have been better if the match had happened 10 or 15 years ago instead. Goldberg (aka Bill Goldberg) is 52 years old, while the Undertaker (aka Mark Calaway) is 54 years old.

Here is a sampling of some social media reactions: