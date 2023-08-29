Kevin Costner's ex asks for more child support, Iggy Azalea forced to stop performing in Saudi Arabia

Expand / Collapse search
By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
As his divorce with Christine Baumgartner rages on, Kevin Costner shares that he did not cheat on his wife as she asks for more child support. Iggy Azalea was forced to stop performing in Saudi Arabia after suffering an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

‘COST’LY DIVORCE - Kevin Costner tells court he never had an affair, as ex-wife petitions for more child support. Continue reading here…

‘I WASN’T ALLOWED' - Iggy Azalea claims Saudi Arabia authorities shut down her concert after ‘pants-splitting’ wardrobe malfunction. Continue reading here…

Trace, Miley, Tish and Brandi Cyrus pose for a photo together split photo of Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell in front of a wall of pink roses at their wedding

Tish Cyrus was supported by three of her five children at her wedding to Dominic Purcell, including Miley Cyrus. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/Tish Cyrus Instagram)

‘PARTY IN THE U.S.A.’ - Miley Cyrus supports mother Tish as she weds 'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell while some siblings skip it. Continue reading here…

ROYAL REJECTION - Dolly Parton rejects Kate Middleton's invitation to tea for a surprising reason. Continue reading here…

'HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT' - Adult film star Ron Jeremy accused of sexual assault in negligence suit filed against famed Hollywood bar. Continue reading here…

REST IN PEACE - Arleen Sorkin, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dead at 67. Continue reading here…

Cash Warren in a navy suit and tie poses next to wife Jessica Alba in a black strapless dress on the carpet

Cash Warren spilled on what caused him and wife Jessica Alba to break up four years into their relationship. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

CASH PROBLEMS - Jessica Alba's husband admitted they had a break-up over jealousy issues. Continue reading here…

‘I AM A MAJOR FAN’ - Taylor Swift concert security guard fired after breaking photo policy. Continue reading here…

TOTAL TRANSFORMATION - Country star Chris Young admits changing his diet ‘sucks’ after 60-pound weight loss. Continue reading here…

FAILED CONFESSIONAL - Liam Neeson stopped going to confession at 15 after being shamed by priest for embarrassing reason. Continue reading here…

