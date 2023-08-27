Arleen Sorkin, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dead at 67

Arleen Sorkin, who played Calliope Jones on "Days of Our Lives," died. She was 67.

Sorkin was also the original voice of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn on "Batman: The Animated Series" in 1992.

A representative for Sorkin's husband, "Modern Family" co-creator and "Frasier" producer, Christopher Lloyd, confirmed her death to Fox News Digital.

Director James Gunn shared a heartfelt tribute to Sorkin on Instagram.

"Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends," he wrote.

Mark Hamill, who worked with Sorkin as the Joker on the "Batman" series, posted fond memories of Arleen on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person," Hamill wrote.

"I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend.Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones."

Sorkin voiced the henchwoman character in a host of video games and animated classics, including "Batman: The Animated Series, "Justice League," "Gotham Girls" and "Batman: Arkham Asylum."

Her acting career began in the '80s with uncredited roles on "Saturday Night Live" and "Trading Places," before landing "Days of Our Lives" in 1984.

Sorkin's character, Calliope Jones, wore many hats, and was just as eccentric as she was lovable. She received two daytime Emmy award nominations for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, in addition to four Soap Opera Digest awards.

She made a handful of appearances through the years, with her last performance on "Days" in May 2010.

Sorkin also served as the co-host of "America's Funniest People" in the early '90s with Dave Coulier, and had credits in "Duet," "Open House" and "Ted & Venus."