ENTERTAINMENT

Miley Cyrus supports mother Tish as she weds 'Prison Break' star Dominic Purcell while some siblings skip it

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus split in 2022 after 28 years of marriage

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Miley Cyrus transformed her Malibu home into a private oasis for her mother Tish Cyrus to marry "Prison Break" actor Dominic Purcell, but two of her siblings were noticeably absent from the nuptials.

Cyrus, whose father is legendary country musician Billy Ray Cyrus, walked her mother down the aisle. Married for over 28 years, Billy Ray and Tish had a tumultuous relationship, with the couple finalizing their divorce in 2023 after previous filings. 

Tish's two children Brandi, 36 and Trace, 34, from a previous relationship attended the wedding, and were photographed in beautiful family photos with Purcell and two of his four children for Vogue Weddings. Billy Ray adopted Brandi and Trace and went on to have Miley, 30, Braison 29, and Noah, 23 with Tish. He also has son Christopher Cody from another relationship.

The absences of Braison and Noah were noticeable. The siblings reportedly spent their mother's wedding day together, posting in since-expired Instagram stories their outing to Walmart, where Noah donned a Billy Ray shirt.

Billy Ray and 5 of his 6 children on the red carpet for the "Hannah Montana" movie premiere

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus share, from left, Noah, Miley, Brandi, Braison and Trace. (Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images)

A source told "Entertainment Tonight" that "there is no family drama between Tish, Noah and Braison," although that did not stop fans on social media from speculating a divide had formed between the siblings and their parents.

A representative for Noah, also a singer, did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Trace, Miley and Brandi Cyrus pose with their mother Tish at the iHeartRadio Music Festival with Tish making a silly face

Trace, Miley and Brandi Cyrus pose with their mother Tish at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Billy Ray is now engaged to musician Firerose, 34, whom he originally met on the set of "Hannah Montana," his hit Disney Channel show with Miley.

Billy Ray made his red carpet debut with Firerose just days after his ex-wife was married.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus look at the camera in plaid split Dominic Purcell has Tish Cyrus sitting on his lap

Billy Ray Cyrus is now engaged to singer Firerose and Tish Cyrus married actor Dominic Purcell. (Billy Ray Cyrus Instagram/Tish Cyrus Instagram)

"My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes," Miley told Vogue of Tish. "She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance. She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions. I feel honored to be that person for her, now that I’m older."

Tish Cyrus being held by Dominic Purcell in front of. a wall of pink flowers

Tish Cyrus shared a photo of her being held by Dominic Purcell at their Malibu wedding. (Tish Cyrus Instagram)

"To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me," she shared. "Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love. It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul," she revealed.

"Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful. The day was as special and magical as they are. To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life."

"It was like I was in a fairytale," Tish said of her wedding. "The most romantic fairytale you could ever imagine."

