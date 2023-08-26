Jessica Alba's husband admitted they had a break up over jealousy issues

Jessica Alba’s husband of 15 years, Cash Warren, recently revealed their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

On the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast this week, the film producer admitted that they had briefly separated four years into their relationship, which began over almost 20 years ago.

Warren said when he and Alba first started dating, he was "really jealous of other guys and the attention that she was getting from other guys."

"It just wasn’t making me feel good,' he said. "I was always a pretty confident person… And next thing you know, I’m looking up and just feeling jealous all the time."

"I was like, I hate feeling like this, it doesn’t make me feel good and I know it doesn’t make you feel good," he said, adding that he felt like he "turning into an a—hole."

JESSICA ALBA ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH HUSBAND CASH WARREN: 'YOU BECOME ROOMMATES'

He continued, "We broke up. And during that time apart, I was just, like, if we ever got back together — I, like, made a promise to myself to channel that in a different way, into a more productive way."

Alba and Warren made it through the rough patch and ended up married in 2008, and share three children together, Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 5.

The 44-year-old also addressed if he ever felt envious of Alba’s career, starring in films like "Sin City" and "Fantastic Four" as well as founding the billion dollar household goods brand Honest Company.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I’m her biggest cheerleader," Warren said. "I’ve never felt jealous of or resentment towards her for working hard. If anything, when we got together, I was like, ‘pursue your passions, pursue your career, don’t make sacrifices because you feel bad for leaving the kids for this week or that week. Eventually they’ll grow up and they’ll forget that you were gone for these three days or five days. We live, we forgive, we forget.’"

He added that he’s "not interested in the spotlight," and that they work together on finding a "balance" as a family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren also gave insight into their long-lasting relationship, saying he doesn’t "get as nervous and kind of start looking at the door…no longer get as nervous when you’re drifting apart so to speak."

"When we’re going through those times, we either give each other our space that we need, we talk it out, we maybe go on a date night. You try to do things to get it back. And fortunately, I’ve got a partner who’s kind of right there, lock and step," Warren said.