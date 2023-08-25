Country star Chris Young admits changing his diet ‘sucks’ after 60-pound weight loss

Country music star Chris Young is in the spotlight not only for his chart-topping hits, but also for his impressive 60-pound weight loss transformation.

The talented singer recently opened up about the challenges he faced during his fitness journey, including the daunting task of changing his diet while constantly being on tour.

Young, 38, shared on social media that "this year has been dedicated to a lot of work on myself. Music wise AND in the gym."

When Fox News Digital asked what motivated him to make that change, he simply responded, "It was time."

"I knew I was going to be in the studio a lot and I was like, ‘You know what? I want to work on myself as well as the music all at the same time this year,’" he said.

Although it wasn’t an easy feat, Young candidly spoke about how he enjoys cooking and got into the mindset that he wanted a healthier lifestyle.

"I love to cook and so I just lean more into that," Young shared, explaining that he added more protein into his diet and spent more time at the gym.

"The Man I Want to Be" crooner confessed "it sucks" making multiple changes in his daily routine to maintain his health, adding it was especially difficult to eliminate some foods.

"I couldn’t cut certain things out," Young said.

"If I was going to say I cut anything out of my diet, it was I didn’t order pizza at midnight," he laughed.

The "If I Knew What Was Good For Me" singer is currently on tour, and added that he has a great support system, including his band and crew members who often join him in the gym.

Young previously shared that he did a pre-show workout at the gym while he posed with his gym buddies.

At first, Young found mornings tough since he would have late-night performances but then started incorporating waking up early into his daily routine.

"I get a jump start on the day and go to the gym, that's beneficial."

As Young publicly shared photos of his slimmed-down figure, he also released his new single "Young Love & Saturday Nights." His latest track features music from David Bowie’s hit song "Rebel Rebel."

"This one just really jumped out and… was really cool," he told Fox News Digital.

"Instead of trying to have a sample, we wanted to create something brand new around some of the stuff that we had the rights to… I think it's awesome that he's listed as a songwriter."

Young went on to say it’s "amazing" that his team was able to take a preexisting melody that will be "recognizable" to fans and made a "brand new" track.

"For that one to fall on my lap and I got a chance to cut it before anybody else, I felt very, very lucky."

In 2020, Young released a song titled "If That Ain’t God," and he explained how faith plays a big role in his life.

Growing up, Young’s grandfather was a major part of the church community and one of his first music experiences was performing during religious events.

"You can go back to the beginning of my career and see where I have not really ever shied away from [faith]," he told Fox News Digital.

Young said sharing an important message of faith through his songs is a "very special" part of his career. The "Looking for You" singer also incorporates faith into his daily life by praying before his big performances and said he’s "grateful" to have that relationship with God.

He is currently on tour for the rest of the year, with his next two performances in Canada and Wisconsin, and has a show scheduled in Las Vegas for December.

Young also revealed to Fox News Digital he’s working on his next album, which he anticipates will be released in 2024.