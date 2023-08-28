Dolly Parton rejects Kate Middleton's invitation to tea for a surprising reason

Worlds nearly collided when country music royalty Dolly Parton recently received an invitation to tea with Princess Kate Middleton.

As Parton revealed in a conversation on BBC Radio 2, while she's been working in London, "This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate but I couldn't even go."

She added, "I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me and one of these days I'm going to get to do that – that would be great."

DOLLY PARTON'S HOLLYWOOD SUCCESS PAVED THE WAY FOR TIM MCGRAW, LAINEY WILSON, OTHERS

As for the reason why she couldn't take the time to meet with Middleton, Parton joked, "She wasn't going to promote my rock album so I had to say no."

"I love the people, the feel of London," she said on a more serious note, but "unfortunately" she doesn't get a lot of time to take in the sights of the city while she's there on business.

The royal invitation is just the latest example of what a remarkable year this is turning out to be for the country legend.

In November, Parton is releasing a new album – her first in the rock genre. Earlier this month, she made major waves when she released "Let It Be," a cover she did for the album featuring the last surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

DOLLY PARTON HAS NO RETIREMENT PLANS, WANTS TO ‘DROP DEAD IN THE MIDDLE OF A SONG ONSTAGE’

She's also been getting attention for her continued charity works, specifically with her Imagination Library, which is currently expanding to help more children. With this organization Parton founded, children can get free books from the time they're born up until their fifth birthday.

Middleton is having a busy summer too. She is currently in Balmoral with King Charles and other senior royals.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last week, a video from her 2009 wedding to Prince William went viral. In the clip, t he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge beamed and waved to the cheering crowd assembled below the balcony shortly after sharing their first public kiss. William then turned to his bride and asked, "Shall we do one more kiss?"

Middleton agreed with a smile and a slight nod and the throngs of onlookers erupted in cheers as the two kissed again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just weeks ago, she reportedly attended a music festival, then went with some friends to an upscale restaurant. According to a source who spoke with the Evening Standard, when they were done with their meal Middleton left a tip of nearly $900.